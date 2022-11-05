MS Student Council surpasses last year with AWF donations

The Monticello Middle School Student Council surpassed last year’s contribution to the Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter.

Last year during this time of the year, they organized a donation drive throughout the entire middle school. Dog/cat toys, food, cleaning supplies, blankets, paper products, gift cards, and money last year totaled 187 items. They had almost an entire month to collect donations last year.

This year, with just two weeks to collect, they brought in 259 items.

Lincoln Schneiter, an eighth-grader, is president of the MS Student Council this year.

After seeing the success of the AWF donation drive last year, they decided to contribute again this year.

“We took a vote if we wanted to continue this project (donating to the AWF),” said Schneiter. “The motion passed.”

A flier was sent out initially to every student to inform them of the donation drive. The student council turned it into a competition, where students brought items to their first period class (homeroom). With 14 homerooms, the winner was Brittany Ahrendsen’s seventh-grade English class with 49 items collected.

The donation drive ran from April 25 through May 5. As of May 5, Ahrendsen’s class collected zero items. On May 5, the final day to bring donations in, two students helped the class to win. One student brought in three items; another brought in 46 items.

“That one student made a big difference,” noted MS Student Council Advisor Callie Smith.

That class will get to vote on their prize at a later date.

Aside from handing out fliers, Schneiter said they also engaged the students with updates on the daily count as to which class was in the lead and how many total items had been collected. Schneiter and other fellow council members used the school’s PA system to broadcast their PSAs.

“Turning it into a competition was motivating,” said Smith.

The student council shared a lengthy list of items the shelter was in need of. Schneiter contacted the shelter for ideas and also researched on their website.

“They emailed us what they needed,” he said.

On May 5, Schneiter made the final all-school announcement, naming the winning class and how many items the school collected.

Smith said she let the council take the lead on this project.

Earlier this school year, the student council surveyed the middle school students, asking for ideas on what could be improved upon within the school. This spurred three goals the student council chose to focus on throughout the school year:

• Prevent bullying

• Be role models

• Improve the school climate by promoting responsible and respectful behavior

Schneiter led the role model subcommittee.

As for what he gained from this experience, Schneiter offered, “Stay organized. Be more involved with the students and encourage them.”