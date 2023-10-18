Much needed capital projects create loss for GJCF

Over $111,000 in capital improvement projects produced a loss for the Great Jones County Fair this summer, to the tune of $236,037.13.

Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli shared the fair’s profit/loss statement reflecting the 2023 GJCF (from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023).

The loss stems from $3,354,874.19 in total receipts and $3,590,911.32 in total expenses.

The last few years, the fair was still utilizing COVID SVOG (Shuttered Venue Operations Grant) funds.

“That has all been expensed,” Gobeli noted of no longer having those additional funds to use. “Part of it was used for ticket refunds to pay ourselves back.”

The $111,198.24 spent on capital project included the extension on the stalling (horse) barn and installing a new IT network.

“We use the stalling barn now for more (livestock) shows during the fair; we needed more space,” explained Gobeli. “It’s used for more than stalling.)

The previous IT network the fair utilized was over 10 years old. Technology is always changing and improving.

“It was put in what this building was built,” added Gobeli. “We’ve gone more electronic now and we needed a more robust system to keep up with our needs.”

The fair brought in $36,652.50 in non-fair income. That stems from rentals of the facility, profits made outside of the week of the fair.

The receipts also account for $28,744.13 in both county and state funding.

Fair income alone was $3,288,697.56. Fair expenses were $3,439,744.42.

Non-fair expenses amounted to $35,171.66. This is mostly bills and utilities for the other 51 weeks of the year.

In past years, it’s been a guessing game when it comes to an account of the attendance at the fair. With gate passes (admission) and concert tickets now being electronic and scannable at the fair gates, Gobeli said it’s a more accurate account at 88,000.

“This does not include those under 10,” clarified Gobeli of the age requirement to pay at the gate. “But now that we scan passes, we have a better idea (of attendance).”

The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday concerts all proved to be huge successes for the GJCF.

“Pitbull was our highest ticketed event ever,” shared Gobeli. “We sold 13,000 tickets.”

That doesn’t include the free hillside spots, either.

“The hillside was pretty full.”

Attendance for the Sunday evening entertainment has been declining.

“We’re looking at doing something different,” offered Gobeli of the final night of the fair. “We have a couple options we’re considering rather than Christian music.”

He explained that there are fewer acts that fall within this genre and it’s getting harder and harder not to repeat entertainment year after year.

The fair’s year-end summary also notes the numbers in terms of exhibitors and exhibits. As far as 4-H/FFA youth, there were 299 livestock exhibitors, 936 livestock exhibits, 201 non-livestock exhibitors, and 873 non-livestock exhibits. All of those figures are up from 2022.

For the Open Class, there were a total of 325 livestock/non-livestock exhibitors and a total of 1,475 exhibits.

For those patiently and anxiously awaiting any entertainment announcements for the 2024 GJCF, the wait is half over… In a couple of weeks, Gobeli indicated he’d be in a position to make two announcements in late October and early November.

“Those will be for two different nights, two different genres,” he hinted.

Having a variety of musicians at the fair, he added, brings a whole different crowd each night.

Looking ahead, Gobeli said there are no major projects in the works throughout the fairgrounds other than wanting to build a new front gate office, restrooms, and first aid station. He said a project like will have to be coordinated with the city and Parks and Rec due to it being a city park.

“For a project like that, we’d have to start the week after the fair to get it enclosed by winter and done before the next fair,” he said. “Our goal is to secure the funding and get this done.”

Fair Board elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Registration is at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting and vote at 7 p.m.

There are five seats up; four each tier and one at-large.

With the books closed on the 2023 GJCF and another fair in the works, Gobeli said he and the Fair Board are feeling good about how things stand.

One change already approved for next year concerns gate admission. Sunday admission will be $5 for the entire day. Last summer, admission was half off in the morning and regular price in the afternoon and evening. Gobeli said that confused things for those working the gates.

“There will no longer be a morning discount.”

Gate pass bundles will still be sold, with a deal from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday. You can purchase a bundle of five passes for $30 versus the normal $38.