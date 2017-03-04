Murray-Zimmerman sees firsthand how technology impacts education

Published by admin on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:04am
Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.
A change in career choices, both working with youth, brought Morgan Murray-Zimmerman to her 15-year career with the Monticello school district. For the past nine years or so, she has provided technology assistant district wide.
“We’re a tight-knit group,” Murray-Zimmerman said of the MCSD technology staff of herself, Curt Tauke and Michael Robertson.
