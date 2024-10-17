MVEC linemen help restore power following hurricane

On Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, four linemen from Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) returned after a 12-day trip to South Carolina in which they assisted the Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative in restoring power following Hurricane Helene.

"The hours were long, and the work was hard, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it to see the joy in their members' faces when the lights were back on. We learned that 'Southern hospitality' is a real thing!"

Those words were shared on Oct. 11 by MVEC Lead Lineman Steve Peterson.

Hurricane Helene hit the Florida Gulf Coast on Sept. 26. By the 27th, the storm moved inland, impacting nine different states, including the Carolinas.

On Monday, Sept. 30, four MVEC lineman (Peterson, Matt Osweiler, Alex Laban, and Tony Marbach) left Jones County for South Carolina.

"They drove all day Monday and half of Tuesday," shared MVEC CEO Jeremy Richert. "They got down there on Tuesday and went right to work that afternoon when they pulled in. They've been working ever since; working nine to 10 full days, 16 hours a day every day."

This isn't the first hurricane or weather-related event MVEC has assisted other co-ops with across the country.

"We've done this before," noted Richert. "It's just that these storms (Hurricanes Helene and Milton) are getting more attention."

This is the farthest, though, that MVEC employees have volunteered to assist other co-ops. In years' past, linemen have driven to Mississippi for Hurricane Katrina, as well as Missouri, Arkansas, and South Dakota.

"It's been a little bit of everything," shared Richert of responding to hurricanes, tornadoes, and ice storms.

In a case like this, Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative put out a request via the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives.

"They typically start with adjacent states, states that are closer" explained Richert of these requests. "Obviously those crews have to travel less distance. This was a little unique with how many states it impacted. All of the states that would be closer (than Iowa), they were still dealing with their own challenges. So after a couple of days, they requested crews from Iowa."

The Iowa statewide association ended up sending a total of 42 linemen, including the four from MVEC. The crews were split up between North and South Carolina. There are 37 co-ops in Iowa; representatives from a dozen of those headed to the East Coast.

While flying might save some time, these crews need to bring with them a basket truck, a digger truck (to help set the electric poles), and a trailer to haul the poles on. Their mission is to set the poles and restore power.

"The co-op that we were helping had 400 to 500 broken poles," said Richert. "Our guys were mostly working on getting poles replaced so that they could get a line up and eventually get service back on."

In all, the co-op maintained 70,000 meters in the area MVEC crews were working in. When the storm hit the area, they reported 55,000 meters without power. By the time the MVEC guys arrived, they were down to 25,000 meters out. On Oct. 10, as the Jones County crews were headed back home, 14,000 meters were without power.

"So they got a lot done," praised Richert of his linemen. "An estimated 200 outside linemen were helping this particular co-op alone."

These crews were all working in areas unfamiliar to them and in confined spaces. Richert said a big thing MVEC enforces is safety above all else.

"It's one of the big things we talk about with our crews before they leave," he said. "Make sure you follow our safety procedures. There are no shortcuts with stuff like this because everybody is in a hurry to get the lights back on."

As the crew was heading home, though, Hurricane Milton hit the exact same Florida Gulf Coast, a week after Helene. When asked if MVEC crews were needed there, Richert said there were adjacent states who could respond to Florida, a much different story than the week prior.

"Given that this one (Milton) just went across Florida, those states that were impacted by Helene are able to send crews down there now," he said.

Aside from Iowa, 15 different states sent crews to the states impacted by Helene to assist in restoring power.

"That's quite a few; that's not your normal," remarked Richert. "We're getting quite aways out from South Carolina here."

While in South Carolina, the co-op in need is generally responsible for providing lodging and food for the other co-ops assisting. In the case of a natural disaster like this, mutual aid agreements are in place, much like between neighboring fire departments. It is also the impacted co-op that reports all expenses to FEMA to cover the labor and materials contributed by linemen from all over the country.

Richert said it comes down to knowing that someday, Iowa might need the same level of assistance too.

"Someday, it's going to be us," said Richert.

That "someday" was in August of 2020 when the derecho hit Linn, Cedar, Benton, and Jones counties. In that case, though, other Iowa co-ops, that were not impacted by the derecho rushed to the counties that were hit to help restore power.

"We had everybody back on in two and a half days," recalled Richert of restoring MVEC members' electricity.

He said if the storm moved farther north, it would have been an even bigger disaster for MVEC.

"That was the biggest outage event that we've had in 35 years," added Richert.

Richert said there's an unspoken agreement between co-ops that you just help one another when the need arises.

"If there's a request for help, you want to do what you can to help them out because, at some point in time, we're going to need it here. One of the cooperative principles is co-ops helping co-ops. That's what we do. We keep the lights on. We put the light back on when they're out. You see a situation like that and you feel like if we can go help, we need to go help. That's the mentality of our guys, too."