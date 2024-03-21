N. Chestnut plans, specs, cost estimate approved

Plans are moving forward with the City of Monticello’s N. Chestnut Street Reconstruction Project.

During the March 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council held a public hearing regarding the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost all associated with the project.

The project includes just the portion of N. Chestnut Street between W. Second and W. Third streets, including the intersections. The subdrain outlet adjacent to the intersection of N. Chestnut and W. First Street is also part of the proposed project.

The project would generally include the reconstruction of the street, sidewalks, water main, and installation of subdrain. The project is being designed without storm sewer.

There are bid alternates for reconstructing the street with PCC (Portland cement concrete) curb and gutter and reinstalling the existing brick pavers (or replacing the street with concrete); and an alternate to include decorative street lighting.

During a council meeting in February, city engineers with Snyder & Associates offered that the total assessment for the project would come to about $67,090.99. There are 12 property owners impacted by this street reconstruction project.

Bid are due on March 27. The city council will review bids during their April 1 meeting and hopefully be in a position to approve and award a bid at that time.

The council approved the plans, specs, form of contract, and estimate of cost.

Also related to the N. Chestnut project, the council approved the cost for engineering inspection services, provided by Snyder & Associates, in the budgeted amount of $67,500.

“That number is not set in stone,” said Council member Dave Goedken. “It’s on an as-needed basis; we can change that.”

In other city business:

• The council held a public hearing and approved the city’s FY 2024 budget amendment #1.

For this particular amendment, the city’s revenues decreased by $1,893,139. There was also a decrease in expenses by $2,277,540.

Goedken had some questions before action was taken on the amendment, noting $20,000 to $30,000 was added to the Public Works budget. Public Works Director Nick Kahler and City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen explained that the $25,000 is for traffic light expenses related to the intersections of Oak Street, Main Street, and First Street.

Goedken also asked if there was funding left for the removal of more ash trees throughout the city.

“There is a little left for this (fiscal) year and I budgeted more for next year,” said Kahler. “We still have a few to get to within the next few weeks.”