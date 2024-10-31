Naab wins poetry prize and prestigious nomination

“If I can give any advice for writers, keep writing. Always go back and rework it. If you have a passion for it, keep doing it.”

Hilary Naab of Monticello has been writing poetry since second grade. In fact, her work at that young age was published in her local newspaper in Galena, Ill.

Just recently, the Iowa Poetry Association, Inc. (IPA) announced that one of Naab’s poems has been published in their “Lyrical Iowa 2024” annual poetry anthology.

Naab submitted five different poems for the contest.

“I submitted them at the last minute,” she laughed, “the week they were due.”

It seems procrastination works for Naab, as one of her poems, “Ketchup,” was not only selected for publication, but helped to secure the “First-Time Entrant” award. In addition, Naab was selected as one of six poets nominated for the 2025 Pushcart Prize.

“The Pushcart Prize series, published every year since 1976, is the most honored literary project in America,” states the IPA. “Since 1976, hundreds of presses and thousands of writers of short stories, poetry and essays have been represented in their annual collections.”

Some well-known Pushcart Prize winners have included Margaret Atwood, Richard Ford, and Raymond Carver, to name a few.

Naab became aware of the IPA in the spring of 2021. She became a member of the organization in December 2023 following sitting in a few Zoom sessions that fall with fellow poets.

“This was the first time I submitted anything to IPA,” she said.

One does not have to be a member to submit content to IPA; contestants just need to reside in Iowa. There are categories and divisions for children in kindergarten through adults.

Over the years, Naab has always written poetry, but never really submitted any of her work for serious consideration.

In 2021 and 2022, she won the Monticello Public Library’s poetry contest to celebrate Poetry Month in April. She has also been an attendee of the library’s Monticello Writes group.

Prior to submitting her work to IPA, Naab would find herself browsing information regarding various poetry contests online.

“I needed to submit something to sort of keep myself going,” she said of having a goal in mind.

With IPA, it forced her to reach outside her comfort zone.

Naab considers herself a free-verse poet. She likes to tell a story through her writing.

“I don’t like to follow the rules andhave my poems be put in a box,” she admitted. “I’m a storyteller by nature, whether through my personal experiences or through another lens.”

When submitting a poem to IPA, there are certain parameters authors must follow, including so many lines per poem, so many words per line, not exceeding 65 characters per line, etc.

“That was the hardest thing,” Nadd shared of having to follow such stringent rules versus letting her thoughts flow. “I am a visual writer. I like to structure my lines to emphasize certain words.”

Authors are allowed to submit up to five poems and she knew she was going to submit the maximum allowed. She found herself editing and rewriting all five poems until she had to make the deadline.

Her poem “Ketchup” is powerful when read aloud, which worried Naab that it might not be as impactful on paper.

“I went through imposter syndrome the whole time I was writing,” she said.

Knowing the prestigious list of past Pushcart Prize winners, Naab found herself asking, “Who am I? What am I doing?”

“I had to squash that voice that was telling me I was not good enough and just do it,” she said with determination.

In June, Naab received word that one of her poems was selected for publication in “Lyrical Iowa.” That came with a $50 prize.

“I didn’t know yet which poem,” she said. “They only take one of five.”

Once she found out which poem, she thought another of her submissions was actually stronger than “Ketchup.”

Out of 217 first-time entrants, “Ketchup” won the top prize.

Then in July, Naab received the news that she was one of six nominated for the Pushcart Prize. “Lyrical Iowa” received 1,945 submissions. Only 305 were published in 2024. From that, only six writers are nominated for the Pushcart Prize.

“I should find out in December or January,” Naab said of the prestigious award.

All of this attention is quite humbling for Naab, who kept her work under wraps. As Hollywood movie stars says during Oscar season, Naab echoed those same sentiments with, “It’s an honor just to nominated.”

And while this honor is a high note for her, Naab added a footnote, saying her work has also been rejected many times, too.

“That experience is also really humbling. I’ve learned a lot from this experience, by reading others’ work.”

Naab also always loved poetry, finding it easy to pen rather than other forms of writing.

“I have the ability to take a subject or a topic and bring out the beauty of everyday life, even if it’s a painful topic,” she explained. “I like to bring out the depth and meaning in things, noting the memory or emotion it invokes.”

You can read Naab’s award-winning poem “Ketchup” by visiting https://iowapoetry.com/pushcart.htm.