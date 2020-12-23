Naming rights sponsorship clears its initial hurdle

The first of what the Monticello Community School District hopes will be a long line of naming rights sponsorships for school facilities cleared its first hurdle Monday evening during the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board.

The board voted to approve the sponsorship of the Superintendent’s Office by Charlie, Pat, Chad and Nikki Becker, at a cost of $10,000. Under the naming rights protocol, each sponsorship must be passed twice by the board; it will be up for a vote again at the Jan. 25 meeting.

A policy regarding naming rights was first approved in February 2019, but was put on hold until the new middle school project neared completion.

Following a format for naming rights established by Camp Courageous, the district will sell those rights to individuals or organizations for varying amounts. The rights range from $10,000 for various classrooms, offices and other facilities, up to $1 million for the high school building.

Each request will be considered on a case-by-case basis. In the case of the Superintendent’s Office sponsorship, if approved again in January, a 4-by-8-inch plaque will be installed listing the Becker family’s names.

Also at Monday’s meeting, there was lengthy discussion about the fate of the old middle school. Superintendent Brian Jaeger and board members said they were pleased with the amount of response to a recent Google Meet and survey that took place about it.

Board member John Schlarmann said he was surprised that more people were not passionate about preserving the old building, particularly the gym.

“As long as there was an alternative for gym space, that seemed like the main thing,” Schlarmann said.

Board president Craig Stadtmueller said: “There was positive feedback on a Commander-type building (for athletic facilities).”

Jaeger said financial responsibility and listening to the community will be keys to making the decisions about the building.

He also said he would like to see options narrowed down, and to have an end date established for when the final decision will be made on whether the building will be demolished or at least partially preserved.

In other board business:

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel changes.

Appointments – Mackenzie Dietiker as middle school special education teacher, and Doug Ries as middle school boys basketball coach.

Resignations – Mackenzie Yeisley as special ed child specific associate at Shannon Elementary, Brian Kramer as middle school wrestling coach, and Stephenie Lamm as food service employee at the high school.

Transfers – Michelle Hosch, from three-hour to four-hour food service employee at the high school.

• The appointment of board member Amanda Brenneman to serve on the Jones County Conference Board was approved.

• The board approved invoices from Monticello Sports for December. Board member Debbie McDermott abstained.