Nancy Drew and Iowa



The Monticello Public Library welcomed Nancy Drew historian and collector Dr. Barbara Lounsberry on Oct. 4. Lounsberry, who is a former English professor from the University of Northern Iowa, is an avid fan of all things Nancy Drew. Her talk not only centered on the history of the famed female detective that spans several decades, but on the original unknown author Mildred Augustine of Ladora, Iowa.



After collecting and researching Nancy Drew for more than 20 years, Lounsberry shared her rich wealth of knowledge with visitors at the Monticello library. She said Nancy Drew was the author’s response to the Great Depression in the 1930s, assimilating Drew to that of Robin Hood who helped the less fortunate. Lounsberry said Nancy Drew had many of the qualities people look for in Midwesterns: charm, smarts, and outdoorsy. (Photos by Kim Brooks)