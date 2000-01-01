

The window at Advantage Home Medical was painted by NHS students Emma Althoff, Brea Stahlberg, and Olivia Zimmerman.



John Welter, Kyle Cox, and Nora Sperfslage just get started painting a window at Karde’s 151. People are asked to wear blue on April 13 to show support for child abuse prevention.



On Friday, April 7, National Honor Society students from MHS painted business windows throughout the community to signify National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Painting a window at the Monticello Express is Dylan Ponder, Jordan Fangmann, and Kinzi Schlarmann. (Photos by Kim Brooks)