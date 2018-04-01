

New inductees take the NHS Pledge during the May 22 ceremony. From left are Sophia Ahlrichs, Keeley Anderson, Madelyn Barkema, Marisa Braford, Brody Brokaw and Brianna Burmahl.



Active member Meredith Melchert speaks about the Scholarship area of NHS membership during the ceremony.



Additional new NHS members, first row from left: Marissa Recker, Presley Tapken, Jaelynn Kraus and Sydney Hansen. Second row: Jordan Lorenzen, Emmi Sampson, Megan James, Marissa McNally and Chase Luensman. Third row: Lilly Lambert, Kenna Melchert, Jonathon Mootz and Avery Martensen.



Monticello High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony May 22. New members of the NHS include, first row from left: Aspen Gillmore, Natalie Newhard, Marisa Braford, Sophia Ahlrichs and Lydia Franzenburg. Second row: Keeley Anderson, Madelyn Barkema, Chloe Gray, Clara Finger and Brianna Burmahl. Third row: Olivia Goodyear, Sophie Gray, Gavin Cooper and Brody Brokaw. (Photos by Pete Temple)



Additional active NHS members, first row from left: Meredith Melchert, Maria Recker, Kyle Sperfslage and Jacob Manternach. Second row: Macy McDonough, Anna Loes, Kate Tuetken, Taylor McDonald and Kiley Wall. Third row: Ryan Oswald, Ryan Manternach, Rachel Larabee, Lauren Ries and Jordyn Patterson.



Active members of the National Honor Societ, first row from left: Courtney Campbell, Breanna Adams, Rileigh Lambert, Madison G. Lambert and Caitlyn Cruise. Second row: Ashley Jenkins, Noel Halder, Shalay Bronemann, Lizy Doyle and Samantha Fritz. Third row: Cassandra Gillmore, Wesley Henderson, Ben Barnhart, Paige Holub and Savanah Kremer.