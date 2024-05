Also newly-inducted into the NHS, first row from left: Halle Recker, Cameron Vargason, Leah Schemmel and Ava Zimmerman. Second row: Carson Lambert, Conley Schauf, Jack Lambert, Carlos Lagunes Torres, Mace Schnoor and Lincoln Schneiter. (Photos by Pete Temple)



The National Honor Society induction ceremony was held May 14. Among the new members inducted, first row from left: Aedan Althoff, Brady Gogel, Alex Jamison, Grant Gassman and Royce Kiburz. Second row: Marlee Chapman, Macy Dusanek, Kylie Bauer, Stella Flynn, Kennedy Hermsen and Koye Jaeger.



Macy Dusanek (right) receives her National Honor Society certificate from NHS advisor Kayla Schockemoehl during the May 14 ceremony. (Photos by Pete Temple)



On the active member list, first row from left: Lillian Moestchen, Meredith Parker, Kaylin Noll, Karli Manternach, Gabriella Barnhart, Keziah McQuillen and Lorelei Rieken. Second row: Miranda Rieken, Leah Koehler, Samantha McElmeel, Aiden Phelps, Kaden McAtee, Preston Ries, Alex Oswald and Elijah Norton.



Additional active members, first row from left: Madison Ward, Karli Schwendinger, Emma Schwendinger, Kinzi Schlarmann, John Welter and Will Wolken. Second row: Jessica Stadtmueller, Haili Schlarmann, Abigail Sharlow, Alyssa Wickman, Myra Wilson, Lake Schnoor, Ella Sauser and Kendall Siebels. Not pictured is Mia Riches.



Among the active members taking part in the NHS ceremony, first row from left, Taylor Gassman, Madilynn Kromminga, Mya Hansen, Ava Capron and Jordan Fangmann. Second row: Kendra Davis, Jonah Luensman, Kyle Cox, Baylor Holub, Jayden Kuper and Hailey Henderson. Not pictured is Lydia Ahlrichs.