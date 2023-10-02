National Motorcycle Museum announces permanent closure

It was announced last weekend that after 22 years of calling Anamosa and Jones County home, the National Motorcycle Museum would be shutting its doors on Sept. 5.

“We struggled here even when John was alive. John and I have supplemented this place the entire time.”

Those words were shared last week by Jill Parham, chairwoman of the museum’s board of directors.

“We’ve been talking about it since last August,” she continued. “I’ve had it in the back of my mind. I just kept thinking, ‘At what point and I going to do this?’ I hated to be selfish to the town of Anamosa and Jones County. I grew up here. But I also had to think of myself.”

Jill said she wants to travel and visit her son and his family while she still can.

“I want another chapter in my life. I’ve worked since I was 15 years old. I need a little ‘Jill time.’”

In 1979, John and Jill Parham founded J&P Cycles in Anamosa. In 2011, they retired and turned over the reins to their son, Zach. At the time, as reported in the Sept. 9, 2011 Express, the couple wanted to have more time to dedicate to the National Motorcycle Museum.

The museum was actually founded in 1989 in Sturgis, S.D., home to the famed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Parhams served on the museum board of directors in South Dakota at the time.

“It (the museum) resided in half of the J&P Cycles store there,” recalled Jill. “At that time, we only opened that store during the rally.”

The board of directors then, voted to close the museum and was looking for someone to take it over.

“John just couldn’t keep his hand down,” laughed Jill. “‘We’ll take it over,’ he said. ‘My wife and I can do this.’”

At first the Parhams thought they could run the museum from Anamosa, but found out that wasn’t feasible.

“We were too much hands-on.”

That’s when the National Motorcycle Museum moved to Anamosa, Iowa.

The first site was in downtown Anamosa, where Starlighters II Theatre is located today on E. Main Street. The grand opening was held on June 2, 2001.

That building offered about 8,000 square feet of space.

Nine years later, in July 2010, the museum moved into the former J&P Cycles’ warehouse on Chamber Drive in Anamosa. This provided a much larger space, 36,000 square feet, to display and share the history and memorabilia of the motorcycle industry.

“We wanted to take the museum to a new level. We wanted more space… to tell the stories of motorcycling,” John Parham said in an Express article dated July 21, 2010.

“John put in a lot of money into this building,” Jill recalled.

Over the past 13 years in its current home, the museum has grown its collection of U.S.-made and international bikes from Sweden, Japan, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, and Italy. There have been numerous temporary and permanent displays erected, such as “Little Wheels,” “The Gasoline Station in America,” “Motorcycles at Work,” and “Women in Motorcycling.”

The museum has raffled off several unique motorcycles over the years.

Many presidential candidates have also made campaign stops at the museum, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Michele Bachmann, and Ben Carson.

In November 2011, then-Governor Terry Branstad was treated to a private tour of the museum with John and Jill Parham.

“We wanted to show him Iowa’s best kept secret,” Jill said at the time.

Many groups have toured the museum as well: American Legion Riders, Korean War veterans, and the International Friendship Force from India.

The Parhams, particularly John, have known Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe for quite some time. These men were the stars of the hit show “American Pickers.” In January 2011, the “Pickers” came to the Motorcycle Museum to meet with fans and sign autographs.

Close to 2,500 people came through the museum door between noon and 5 p.m. that day.

In 2012, John was honored with the Don J. Brown Lifetime Achievement Award while attending the Dealer Expo show.

John received another prestigious honor in 2015 when he was inducted into the AMA (American Motorcyclist Association) Hal of Fame.

“I’ve spent my life dedicated to motorcycles and promoting races,” he shared with the Express in October 2015.

John also gave much credit to Jill, saying the honor would not have been possible without her by his side.

In 2019, it was Jill’s turn to be in the spotlight. She was inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame.

The museum, itself, was then recognized also in 2015 by the Iowa Tourism Association. They were named “Outstanding Attraction of the Year” for the rural market.

Several county leaders such as Jones County Tourism and Economic Development nominated the museum, stating it “is a major driver of tourism.”

Despite the relocation of J&P Cycles in 2015 from Anamosa to Texas, the museum had no plans to close. At that time, John released a statement: “I must say, we are very grateful for all of you who continue to lend your support to the museum.”

Sadly, in April 2017, John passed away after battling pulmonary fibrosis. This left the role of managing the museum to Jill.

In 2020, like all public places throughout the country, the museum was forced to close for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum was awarded $18,400 in CARES Act funding due to loss of revenue while continuing to pay its employees.

While the visitor numbers never really bounced back from COVID, Jill said the closure is also due to employee wages and the rising cost of utilities.

“When we were first here, we’d get 20,000 visitors,” she said. “Last year, we had maybe 9,000. That’s just not enough to keep the doors open.

“The people who come here, it’s not the locals; it’s people from all over. It’s the best kept secret in Jones County.”

Jill said she’ll miss meeting and visiting with people from all over the world.

“That’s the part that’ll be sad.”

The five-member museum board, which also includes Zach Parham, made the unanimous decision to close.

As for the thousands of items inside the museum… Some will remain with Jill and her family. Some will go back to those who have lent their bikes to the museum over the years. Many will be sold in an auction, with a date to come.

“Forty bikes have already left, but you can’t tell because we were so crowded,” she said.

The board will also reach out to other museums to see if they might be interested in some of the displays.

“It’ll be sad to see that stuff go,” Jill said fondly.

Jill admitted she had many sleepless nights not knowing if closing the museum was the right move. As time went on and the board made the decision, she was at peace with it.

The museum employees were informed of the decision before the end of 2022. Jill said she never wanted to keep them out of the loop.

“They made the promise to stay on,” she said. “They’ve been with me a long time. They’ll stay until this building is empty. They’re pretty dedicated.”

Since the announcement, more merchandise has left the museum gift shop in a few days than all of last year.

“Everybody wants a piece from the museum,” joked Jill.

Attendance has also increased.

“This time of year, we don’t get that many people in here during the day. Now, we’re getting 25, which doesn’t sound like much, but it’s more than two.”