National Volunteer Week this year is celebrated April 18-24, by virtue of the President.

The Monticello community is full of dedicated, giving, and generous volunteers. They come in all ages and various backgrounds. They volunteer for a variety of reasons, with a variety of organizations and associations. But above all, they all volunteer so they can contribute toward making Monticello a better place to live, to work, to raise a family, and more.

Reese Cox

Cox, a senior at Monticello High School, has been a volunteer for the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department since she was a freshman.

She started out volunteering to earn Silver Service hours toward graduation. When she had enough volunteer hours, Cox just continued to help when and where she was needed.

“I’ve always liked working with kids,” Cox said of helping to coach various activities for Parks and Rec youth.

Initially, Cox’s friend, Mya Boffeli, who worked at the Aquatic Center, informed Cox that Parks and Rec was looking for volunteers. Cox said once she formed a great relationship with Parks and Rec employees Jacob Oswald and Shannon Poe, she just wanted to continue her service.

Her duties with the department have included: cleaning the pool, painting picnic tables, painting social distancing markers on the pavement at the pool, cleaning the locker rooms at the pool, and coaching throwing and hitting clinics.

On her own, Cox offers pitching lessons, too, outside of Parks and Rec.

For two summers, Cox volunteered with the Ballou girls to help water the flowerpots along First Street in downtown Monticello.

As for why she gives of her time to Parks and Rec, Cox said she enjoys helping the youth.

“Youth activities are importance, especially since COVID,” she said of getting kids back outside together. “It’s fun to around the kids and involved in sports in general.”

Cox, herself, has been playing softball since she was 12 years old.

Other volunteer efforts Cox has been a part of include t-ball clinics and working the concession stands for MYBSA, and raking the ball diamonds before tournaments.

Due to her involvement with Parks and Rec, Cox is also assisting the Austin Strong Foundation with their efforts in raising money for the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground project.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like this,” she said.

Cox helped with the information needed on the promotional pamphlet as well as solicit businesses for donations. She also helps with social media posts.

Cox plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall, and said the work she’s been doing for the Foundation will help with her major marketing and communications.

“This gives me a little experience,” she said.

Helping youth is something Cox said “warms her heart.” She said volunteering is fun, and adds to her resume in terms of community service.

“It shows your maturity,” she said. “I feel more connected to the city working with Parks and Rec.”

Rick Westhoff

Westhoff graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1963, and continues to teach and give of his time to a school he’s proud to have been a part of.

“I’m proud to be a Sacred Heart Eagle,” he said.

Teaching history and geography at Sacred Heart the last two years before the high school closed was Westhoff’s first job after college. His mother also taught elementary at Sacred Heart.

“I felt I needed to give something back,” he said of the legacy.

When the school closed, Westhoff went to graduate school and started teaching P.E. and coaching in Cedar Rapids.

In 1978, he opened Monticello Sports in downtown Monticello and eventually returned to Sacred Heart elementary where he teaches P.E. classes one day a week.

Aside from his job with the school, Principal Laura Herbers praises all that Westhoff does to volunteer his time and talents:

• Serves hot lunch

• Keeps up the grounds around the school and church

• Assisted with the playground area during installation

• Always willing to fill in wherever and whenever there is a void

• Assists at Olympic Day

• Helps plan special events

• Fills in for the janitor when needed

“He has a deep amount of care for Sacred Heart School,” Herbers said.

Westhoff said with COVID, there are a lot of restrictions at the school. It takes more volunteers willing to serve lunch to the students during the day.

Westhoff, in turn, praised the Sacred Heart Booster Club for all that they do to provide for the students and staff at the school.

“They keep things going,” he said. “They do a heck of a lot.”

When new sod needed to be laid out in front of the church, Westhoff put out a plea to the members and 19 people showed up to help.

“That’s how it always is,” he said.

Westhoff said being part of the school is like being a member of the family.

“There’s a lot of spirit here,” he said. “People appreciate the Catholic education.”

Westhoff said he likes to tell old stories about the history of the school to students.

“I enjoy the kids here,” he said fondly. “They’re great kids, and the staff are great people, too. I admire the teachers for the tough job they do, especially with COVID. They give all of their time every day.”

Westhoff joked that staying active with the school keeps him young.

“I’m glad to do it,” he said of volunteering for the school and church.

Westhoff said there are all sorts of ways people can volunteer; it doesn’t just have to be spending money, but giving of your time as well.

“Volunteering shows you care and brings people together,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Westhoff said volunteering also saves the group or organization money in the long run because they don’t have to hire out for help.

“You can give of your time to save money,” he said. “It’s just as if you dug in your pocket.”

Aside from Sacred Heart, Westhoff also gives of his time to the Monticello Golf Club. Several years ago, he assisted in the building of the new clubhouse.

“Thirty percent of that job was all volunteer work,” he recalled. “We have some talented people here.”

Westhoff said the attention to his volunteer service doesn’t mean he does any more than anyone else.

“I’m amazed at how many volunteers we have throughout this whole town,” he said. “People just like to get involved in things.”

Treva Guyer

Guyer started volunteering through the Jones County Volunteer Center in 2016 after receiving an email at work (Transamerica) saying the Center’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program was in need of assistance.

“I had no clue the Volunteer Center or VITA even existed,” admitted Guyer.

Living in Monticello, Guyer felt she could be of some use to the Volunteer Center in Anamosa.

Of helping people with the tax forms and filing their taxes, Guyer said it’s pretty simple.

“Most people don’t have complicated taxes,” she said of helping the elderly, low-income, and disabled population.

The VITA program is winding down as tax season comes to an end.

“I love doing it,” Guyer said. “I’ve always done my own taxes, and if I can do mine, I can do others’ simple taxes. It’s about getting them what they’re entitled to.”

Guyer said it’s always neat to see VITA clients’ faces when they’re told how much they’ll be getting back after filing their taxes.

“It’s something fun I can do, and rewarding for me,” she said.

Also around 2016, Guyer started volunteering for Camp Courageous’ Travel Program.

“Amy (Keltner, Volunteer Center coordinator) sent out an email looking for volunteers for Camp,” she recalled.

Guyer started considering ways in which she could volunteer for the community following her husband’s passing in 2015.

“Now what do I do?” she asked herself at the time.

Guyer sent in her request to be a travel volunteer, underwent an interview and background check, and started serving right away. Her first trip was a baseball game. While she’s not a huge baseball fan, Guyer said it gave her the opportunity to pay more attention to and connect with the travelers.

“It was fun to watch them as they were glued to the game,” she said. “They would get excited at a home run or when someone in the stands caught the ball.”

Next week, Camp Courageous resumes its Travel Program with a day trip to the Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque.

Over the years, Guyer said gone on day trips, overnight trips, weekend trips, and weeklong trips to such places as Alaska, Florida, California, South and North Dakota, West Virginia, and Canada.

As a traveling volunteer, Guyer helps campers with getting around (if needed), as well as their meals, medications, going to the restroom, and makes sure everyone stays with the large group.

“It depends on the type of trip and the travelers’ needs,” she said of her level of assistance.

In addition to the Travel Program, Guyer also volunteers for Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous and the triathlon.

“People ask me what I get paid to go on these trips,” shared Guyer. “I tell them I get paid in smiles and thank-yous.”

She also doesn’t mind the fact that she gets to go to lots of places she’s never been to before.

“It’s nice to be around people who have a positive disposition about the world around us,” she said of the travelers.

She said if it weren’t for Camp Courageous, many of those travelers might not get the opportunity to travel due to finances and family resources.

During 2020 when the Travel Program was on hold due to COVID, Guyer was itching to get back out there. So she took some day trips for herself when it was safe to do so.

Guyer has also gotten involved with the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition. She’s helped provide security at the J&P Cycles Open House, which donates toward the Coalition. She also assists with the annual purse sale and garage sale events.

Due to her involvement, Guyer is pleased to see her niece become involved in the Coalition’s BEASTS program for youth.

She said being a volunteer is extremely rewarding.

“I get more out of it than the group,” she said. “It allows you to make an impact on your community, which would not be what it is without volunteers.”

In 2020, Guyer was nominated by her boss at Transamerica as one of the KCRG 9 Who Care.

“She nominated me because she thought what I do is great,” recalled Guyer, who uses her vacation from work to go on trips with Camp Courageous. “I never thought I’d be deserving of this honor.”

Joey Ellison

Ellison started serving as a volunteer on the Monticello Public Library Board of Trustees in 2014, replacing outgoing board member Virgil Hunt.

“Our meetings are once a month,” he said of giving of his time. “It’s not that bad.”

Ellison said when Library Director Michelle Turnis asked him if he’d be interested in serving on the board, he figured it was the least he could do.

“My kids frequent the library all the time,” said the single father.

Aside from serving on the board, Ellison and his two youngest kids also volunteer at various library events and programs, serving food or helping set up and tear down.

“It’s about instilling a sense of community and giving back,” he said of setting a good example for his kids. “People don’t always have the money to give, but we can give of our time.”

Once a month, the Ellisons also lend a hand at the HACAP mobile food pantry in Monticello, now located at the fairgrounds. For the afternoon, it takes up about two and a half hours of their time.

“The kids needed Silver Service hours for school,” he said. “And it fills a need in the community.”

During just the first year, Ellison’s kids completed their service hours. Three years later, they still volunteer.

Ellison helps to direct traffic through the fairgrounds, checks people in or registers any new food pantry users.

At the close of the mobile pantry, Ellison also helps drop off left over food at the Monticello Food Pantry, or takes boxes of food to those who can’t get out.

“There are about five different families who live in the country who don’t drive,” he said and delivering their food. “It’s hard for them to get to town.”

Ellison said delivering food to those in need might be the only visitors they see in a while. The family stays and talks with those folks, too.

In addition, for the past 10 years or so, the Ellisons donate clothes and school supplies toward Families Helping Families out of Cedar Rapids. The organization provides clothes and school supplies for kids in the foster care system. Ellison said his family gives clothes the kids have outgrown.

As a mobile mental health counselor, Ellison said he gives of his time as his schedule allows.

“It makes you feel good to do a good deed,” he said.

Ellison makes a point of accomplishing one good deed a week for somebody or something.

“Everybody should get out and volunteer some place,” he urged.