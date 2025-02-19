Needs arise that prompt increase in GA assistance fund

Barely a month ago, Lucia Herman, Jones County Community Services director, made a request of the board of supervisors to increase her General Assistance (GA) fund due to an increase in requests. GA covers rent, utilities, and funeral costs.

Herman was back at the Feb. 11 Jones County Supervisors meeting to, again, request more funding.

"Since I talked to you last (Jan. 28) we had to pay for another funeral and two rent requests," she said. "I utilized the extra line items (which amounted to $1,000). What we’re down to would only cover one rent payment. I do have an additional funeral on my desk and two more rents (which would total $1,800)."

Supervisor Joe Oswald shared that he spoke at length to Kevin Smith, owner of Goettsch Funeral Homes in Monticello and Anamosa. He said Smith told him that the $1,000 doesn't even cover the cost for the minimal services offered to a family in a case like this.

"It’s more than double that. I don’t think it’s fair that we stick a business owner with that expense," said Oswald. "Basically they cremate the body and bury it. There are no frills with this."

He said Smith shared comparables with him in regards to what other counties pay via GA for funeral services. Those range from $1,400 to $1,500.

"It includes the burial as far as preparing the gravesite and covering the site," Herman said. "And that’s pretty much it. It is a low amount, I would agree."

The board asked Herman if she's able to go after any funds these families may have to help recoup the costs of a funeral. Herman said only if her office is made aware of it.

"I don’t know how we would ever know unless we spend hours upon hours pursuing that," she said. "These are folks who are considered poverty according to the code and they qualify. That doesn't mean we know who they are or that we've worked with them necessarily."

In terms of rent assistance, a person could only request funds twice a year.

Oswald made a motion to add $3,500 to the GA budget. County Auditor Whitney Hein noted that any increase in the GA budget would be subject to a FY2025 budget amendment. Wanting to avoid multiple budget amendments, the board voted that motion down.

The board approved $7,000 toward GA.

In other county business:

• County Treasurer Amy Picray presented stats to the board regarding staffing trends and driver's license issuances to plead her case as to why she needs to fill an open position in her office.

"Out of all the counties in the State of Iowa that issue driver's license, we rank third in the entire state," she said of issuing 9,470 driver's licenses in FY24. "You'll see that we issue significantly more driver's licenses than the counties around us by population."

Her office employs six full-time deputies, not including Picray.

She said her need to hire a deputy should be based on the amount of work performed in her department.

"We're in a position that we can bring in potentially more revenue than what I even budgeted for. But we have to have our arms to be able to do the work," said Picray. "I'm a pretty hands-on treasurer; I help out when it's needed. We're not even to the point where tax payments have started rolling in heavily for March and we're already overwhelmed."

• The board re-appointed John Slater to the Olin Benefitted Fire District Board.

• The board tabled action providing an electric easement to Interstate Power and Light Company for vacated railroad right of way along the Grant Wood Trail in Olin.

Conservation Director Brad Mormann was present and explained that the Conservation Board also tabled action, pending further investigation. Mormann said he has some concerns about the situation and how it would impact Conservation's efforts along the trail.

• Hein updated the board on the courthouse bathroom renovation project. Change orders were made to hide the exposed piping in the men's restroom, and to change the placement of the mini-split unit in the women's restroom.

• Two bids were submitted for a new tandem cab and chassis for a plow truck for Secondary Roads: Truck Country, $167,952; GATR/Mack, $152,328.

The board tabled action until County Engineer Derek Snead had time to review the bids.