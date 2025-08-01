Nelly announced for 2025 GJCF

The Great Jones County Fair has announced its third concert for the summer of 2025…

Hip hop/rap artist Nelly will be performing in Monticello on Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m. Opening the show will be CHINGY.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. on the fair's website, greatjonescountyfair.com.

SRO (standing room only) track tickets are $55. Seats in the amphitheater and hillside bleachers are $50.

With the success of non-country artists at the fair the last few years, such as Pitbull and Creed, Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli said there is a draw for different genres of music coming to the GJCF.

"For 24 years, Nelly has been connecting generations with his exuberant anthems, fusing musical genres, and engaging in multiple entertainment mediums including music, television, and film," according to his biography. "The diamond selling, multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur philanthropist and actor, Nelly has continuously raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality."

Nelly has produced eight studio albums, his most recent, "Heartland," coming out in 2021. He's appeared in three movies and numerous TV shows.

He's collaborated with music stars such as Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Fergie, Ashanti, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and many more.

CHINGY is a Grammy-nominated rapper who released his first album in 2003. He's produced five studio albums. "He has ascended to the Billboard Hot 100chart eight times and achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-platinum RIAA-certified debut album, 'Jackpot,' in 2003."

His most recent album, "Nu Beginnings," was released in 2024.

In addition to the concert announcement, the 2024 GJCF Queen and Princess, Addison Appelhans and Kendall Siebels, will be hosting a fair-sponsored event, the "Queen's Ball" on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Youth Development Center.

This father-daughter evening outing will include dinner, music, dancing, photos, crafts, and shimmering hair tinsel.

The cost is $35 for each father-daughter duo; $5 for each additional guest.

Tickets can be purchased through the GJCF website or find the link on the "Queen's Ball" Facebook event page.