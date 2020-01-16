New ambulance fund continues to grow

Published by admin on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 9:30am
Following the recent $3,000 donation from Citizens State Bank and the employees of the bank, the MEMT (Monticello Emergency Medical Team) has secured $30,000 toward the purchase of a new ambulance.
Mandy Norton, MEMT treasurer, shared that the cost of a new ambulance is over $210,000. The cost continues to increase, and the overall cost will depend on when they can purchase the new ambulance.
