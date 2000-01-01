New art wall
The art wall inside Monticello’s downtown pocket park was constructed in 2016 when the park was built. At that time, third-graders at Carpenter Elementary painted tiles with images of Monticello. The late Maria White then took the time to fire the tiles so they could withstand the elements. Since then, tiles have fallen off the brick wall over time. In an effort to revive the art wall, the Hometown Pride committee is working with Elementary Art Teacher Jackie Tighe to have third-graders again create images of Monticello. More photos on page A2. (Photos by Kim Brooks)