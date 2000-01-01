New art wall







Ethan Sacro finishes her drawing for the art wall of historic houses in Monticello.



Ryker Hardin-Siem looks at a photo in Google Images as he draws it on paper.



Scarlett McDermott-Ray draws one of the many churches in Monticello.



Jackie Tighe demonstrates how to use carbon paper to third-graders as they learn how to reproduce their Monticello drawings onto pieces of tile for the art wall.