New banners

New, colorful banners were installed over the past several weeks in Monticello. Public Works employees Michael Boysen and Zeb Bowser worked last week to hang banners along E. First Street in downtown Monticello. Aside from the banners, the city also purchased metal banners for the light poles as well. This project was a fundraiser in collaboration with the Hometown Pride/Main Street Committee. The banners were made by The Monticello Express and Chappell Machine Co. (Photos by Kim Brooks)