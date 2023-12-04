New book highlights 30 years of Wapsipinicon Almanac

The very first issue of the Wapsipinicon Almanac was published in November 1988. The 25th an final volume of the Almanac was released in December 2018. After 30 years of sharing short stories and insights about the State of Iowa, Eastern Iowa in particular, publisher Tim Fay called it quits.

“I thought 30 years was enough; I was in my mid-60s,” he said of ending on a high note. “It was a lot of work. I wanted to end it while it was still fresh and fun.”

“For 30 years, the annual Wapsipinicon Almanac entertained Midwestern readers with timely essays, works of fiction, news notes, art, poetry, and so much more.”

Those words appear on the back of a brand new 268-page book highlighting Fay’s 30 years of work, titled “The Wapsipinicon Almanac: Selections from Thirty Years.”

The Almanac was published by his very own Route 3 Press he ran out of his home in rural Anamosa.

“It grew from the idea that the abundance of talented Iowa writers, artists, and small business proprietors living and creating here in the mid-1980s needed a new forum for publishing and advertising.”

Those words appeared in a 2014 issue of the Monticello Express, commemorating the 20th volume of the Almanac.

The new book was published by the University of Iowa Press. Fay said it was UI who approached him to consider the partnership on this book.

“It’s taken a while for me to realize that the Wapsipinicon Almanac is now in the past,” Fay pens in his introduction in the book. “The Almanac met with enthusiasm from various quarters, and this took the venture forward.”

Each year, Fay would personally deliver copies of his Almanac to public libraries, downtown shops, and independent bookstores.

“I’ll always relish the memories connected with the thousands of miles and many scenic Iowa backroads I traveled on Almanac business,” continued Fay. I spent plenty of those hours bouncing along in my thrifty little Toyota Starlet hatchback. A lifetime of quirky faces, characters, and Main Streets of every stripe populated those wanderings.”

When UI brought the idea to Fay’s attention in early 2022 about featuring selected works from 30 years of the Almanac, it seemed like a daunting task going back through so many issues and finding the right works to feature.

“I wanted to do it right,” he said.

Fay worked with editor Holly Carver to not only sift through each issue, but to help in editing as well.

“All of the choices we made were good choices,” praised Fay.

The articles, stories, poetry, and artwork were chosen chronologically from 1988 to 2018. Fay admitted that was the biggest decision; which order to arrange the book.

“We went through each issue and made lists,” he said of his and Carver’s roles. “It was hard. I never published anything I didn’t like.”

Many of those contributors Fay featured in those 30 years were or became close friends, too.

“It was fun to reconnect with some of these people after 30 years.

Once they knew which works they wanted to include, it was Fay’s job to contact each of those contributors and get signed releases for their work.

“It’s a lot of contributors,” he said. “It was a big job tracking people down.”

When people learned of the book, Fay said they were “happy and tickled” that their talents were considered again for publication.

Fay said it was very flattering of UI to consider his work as the subject for a book.

“They were great to work with,” he said. “They did a really good job.”

Copies of the book can be purchased by visiting https://uipress.uiowa.edu/books/wapsipinicon-almanac.