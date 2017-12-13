New bridge

After preliminary discussion started in late 2013, the new E. First Street Bridge is now complete. The original design called for a 24-foot wide deck and 100-foot span at an estimated cost of $525,000. After the City of Monticello secured federal bridge funding via the Iowa DOT, the bridge design was modified to provide for a 30-foot wide deck. Eighty percent of the project will be covered by federal bridge funds, with the remaining 20 percent covered by city funds. The bridge, as constructed, came in at a cost of $505,000.

