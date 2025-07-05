New elementary timeline calls for March 2027 completion

An updated timeline for construction and the opening of Monticello’s new elementary school was presented by Katie Harms of OPN Architects during the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board April 28.

Due to the bond election being in November (rather than September, as it was for the new middle school), the holiday break getting in the way, and other factors, delays in planning resulted in the schedule now calling for the new building to be available in March 2027.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger, reached later in the week, said the original hope was for the building to be open in time for the start of the 2026-27 school year.

If the building is completed in early 2027, Jaeger said it is likely the district will decide to wait until the fall of 2027 to conduct classes in the new facility, rather than force a rushed move in the spring.

With the schematic design completed, other timeline steps are as follows:

• Design development, eight weeks, May and June.

• Construction development, 12 weeks, July-late September.

• Bidding, three weeks, October.

• Mobilization, four weeks, late October-late November.

• Construction, 15 months, late November 2025 through February 2027.

• Move-in, March 2027.

The board approved an action item for OPN to move to the next phase of the design process.

In other board business:

• Approved Superintendent Brian Jaeger’s proposed dates for the last day of school, which will be May 28, and the last day of the teacher contract, which will be May 29.

The district was able to waive two snow days because it had enough extra hours built into the calendar to do so.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of this, with Mark Rieken voting against.

• Approved, by a 3-2 margin, the high school fundraiser of offering premium reserved seating for the high school commencement ceremony.

Board members Tony Amsler and Rieken did not agree with the concept of offering preferential seating for those who can afford it.

Board member Mandy Norton said there are multiple events, such as the Dessert Concert and elementary school concerts, for which preferential seating can be purchased.

High school Principal Nick Schauf said the idea came up because no one signed up for the Monticello School District Foundation’s similar promotion during the annual MSDF Tailgate gala in March.

Board members Craig Stadtmueller, John Schlarmann and Norton voted in favor; Amsler and Rieken voted against.

• The board approved the list of School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) recommendations.

Among them, collected over three meetings, were to continue to focus on college and career readiness, exploring best practices in grading, and investigating ways to improve student behaviors at all levels.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items, as follows:

Resignations – Julie Oswald as special education program associate/job coach at the Transition School, and Lindsey Oswalt as special education program associate at Shannon.

Appointments – Callie Kromminga-Smith as dean of students at the middle school; Shannon Guyer as mentor facilitator and social emotional behavioral mental health coordinator; Amanda McGovern, Nevaeh Norton, Kennedy Hermsen, Amanda Herman, Staci Fleming, Brianna Kearney and Emma Hardersen as summer Panther Academy associates; Jack Lambert, Carson Lambert, Luke Lambert and Connor Lambert as seasonal maintenance workers/summer mowers; Lisa Neofotist, Tammy Lawrence, Stephanie LaBarge, Stacy Krumviede and Dana Hansen as summer custodians; Gwen Guilford, Regina Englebart, Marlys Murphy and Stacy Appleby as summer food service employees; Katherine Christiansen and Callie Smith as teacher mentors at the middle school; and Abby Ritze as teacher mentor at Carpenter.

Transfer – Tricia Lambert from third grade teacher to fourth grade teacher.

Terminations – Kiara Rigby, Cassie Reth and Samantha Tuel as special education program associates at Shannon. In each case the position will be full-time, and the employee currently works at Panther Academy.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of individual procurement cards. This will give the district generic cards, with no individual names, to be used for expenses from school-related trips.

• Approved the eighth-grade fundraiser for its annual canoe trip.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board renewed the 28E agreement with the City of Monticello for the Monticello youth baseball and softball programs.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the Panther Academy summer 2025 field trips.