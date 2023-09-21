New Extension role hopes to expand community programming

There is a new face within Jones County ISU Extension and Outreach helping to expand their K-12 youth and adult services.

Amanda Groleau, who started on Aug. 16, works in the Monticello office full-time as the Youth and Community Outreach coordinator.

While there are quite a few K-12 outreach educational coordinators working within ISU Extension and Outreach, Groleau is one of the few in her role across the state.

“She serves both youth and adults through programming areas we offer,” explained RaeAnn Gordon, the Region 11 Extension director, serving Jones, Benton, Cedar, and Linn counties.

In fact, since advertising for this very specific position earlier this summer, Gordon said there has been interest throughout the state regarding the creation of this role within other county Extension offices.

“There’s never been a position like this,” Gordon said.

Groleau’s background speaks highly as to why she was a good fit for this position. She graduated from Iowa State University in 2016 with a degree in horticulture. She was a horticulture instructor at the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, Ill. She also worked for Kansas State University as a horticulture and natural resources agent.

While in middle and high school, Groleau and her family raised meat birds and laying hens. While in college, she became interested in raising honey bees. She was also involved in FFA, too.

“I grew up in Northeast Iowa,” shared Groleau. “I’m now fortunate to be back and closer to home.”

For the past two years, she’s worked for Kansas State University Extension and Outreach.

“We’re excited about Amanda’s background and her over-arching skills and interests,” praised Gordon.

In her role, Groleau plans to work not only with youth and adults to add new programming offered ISU Extension, but to also work with already-established groups such Master Gardeners.

“I want to help them get back going again,” she offered of bringing more gardeners on board.

There is also Ag in the Classroom, an educational program for students in grades K-3. This is a partnership between Extension and Outreach and the local school districts.

A new program Groleau hinted at is Preserve the Taste of Summer, which is a hands-on workshop about the safe preservation of food.

“We have almost 500 programs at our disposal,” offered Gordon of the endless possibilities. “She’s (Groleau) learning a lot about the different offerings and how to match those with the community needs.”

Both Groleau and Gordon said they want to expand those partnerships with entities and groups within the community, such as the schools and public library.

“We want to increase the number of programs and educational offerings we can provide,” urged Gordon.

She said COVID and staffing shortages created some challenges the last few years in engaging with all sectors of Jones County.

“We want to increase the access to youth and adult education, and we’re excited to be back at a place where our staffing capacity allows us to do so,” added Gordon. “There’s definitely a need.”

The Extension office has received calls, actually, about adults interested in nutrition programming related to gardening, food safety, canning, etc.

“That’s our fastest-growing area (of programming),” shared Gordon.

When it comes to getting in the schools, Groleau said there are youth programs such as SWITCH (School Wellness Integration Targeting Child Health) and Mindful Teen and focus on pertinent issues such as mental health and healthy lifestyle habits. Currently, Olin Elementary incorporates SWITCH into their curriculum.

With Groleau bringing in new youth and adult programming, Jones County Extension’s Rebecca Bonert serves as the 4-H youth coordinator, focusing primarily on programming for those enrolled in 4-H/Clover Kids and the various clubs.

As Groleau settles into her new role, she’s enjoyed getting to know the Monticello community, in which she now resides, and Jones County as a whole.

“Amanda is a great fit for our team and we’re excited about what she’ll do,” said Gordon.

To reach out to Groleau, email her at agroleau@iastate.edu or call Jones County Extension at 319-465-3224.