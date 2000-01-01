Last week, a new, brightly colored American flag was replaced at the 9/11 Memorial next to the Monticello Police Department. The painting was done by Robert Claussen, Claussen Painting & Media Blasting, of Monticello. Steve Koob, Koob Automotive & Towing, also of Monticello assisted in removing and replacing the flag. Donations toward the repainting of the flag included: Monticello Rotary Club, $250; Parks to People, 15 percent or $690; the Monticello Eagle Riders, $500; and several individual donations of $20. (Photos submitted)