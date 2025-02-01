New HHS proposal impacts MHDS regions, Community Services

“I listen to a lot of folks come in here and talk about the value of their positions, the value of their departments in this county, and I hope that you choose to invest in the people. If we don't have strong, healthy citizens, we don't have contributing people. The more local is taken away, the more problems we're going to see.”

Lucia Herman, Jones County Community Services director, shared those passionate words when she met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Dec. 23 board meeting.

Back in August, Herman and Mae Hingtgen, the MHDS (mental health disability services) regional CEO, visited with the board regarding a proposal by the state to do away with the 32 MHDS regions, and to switch to seven behavioral health districts. Jones County was one of nine counties who were part of the East Central Region (ECR). Under the new proposal, the behavioral health districts would consist of roughly 14 counties.

At the time, Hingtgen said she was working with a CEO of another MHDS region to apply for the role of ASO (administrative services organization) over the district that would include Jones County. Those RFPs (requests for proposals) were due to the state in September. A new state law said HHS had until Dec. 31 to designate ASOs. MHDS regions would cease to exist at the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, 2025.

On Dec. 13, the state announced a whole new plan, doing away with both MHDS regions and behavioral health districts, which threw many counties and regions for a loop.

The Iowa Department of HHS (Health and Human Services) chose to hire Iowa Primary Care Association (PCA), a healthcare association based out of Des Moines, to manage a statewide behavioral health system versus various districts.

“They're (HHS) going to have them do behavioral health administration for the entire state of Iowa,” Herman said. “That obviously was quite an impact to the entire state, for regions.”

Herman told the board that Hingtgen has plans to visit with each of the MHDS region’s boards of supervisors to further explain how this will impact the county before the end of the fiscal year.

“That legislation will sunset for the regions on June 30, 2025,” Herman noted. “At that point, regions will no longer exist. That will affect some employees in my office.”

Those employees include Nancy Fahey, regional social worker; Nielie Schaeffer, children's navigator; and Haley Pease, regional social worker.

“They would no longer have employment at the end of June,” Herman said.

This law change would also impact part of Herman’s salary, too, as she was employed both the county and the region.

Region-wide it would impact 35 employees.

Herman said some counties chose to keep Community Services social workers as county employees, not just as regional employees. Those counties wouldn’t feel the impact as much as others, including Jones County.

“The counties that piggybacked with the funding for some of their services will have a rough go,” she said. “That will be about 56 years of combined experience in social work and mental health that will be leaving. I'm not sure if they'll stay through June or not.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked Herman if those employees would be hired by Iowa PCA. Herman said the organization has employees of their own, and if they were to hire, it definitely wouldn’t be at the same numbers who served the region.

“Their budget doesn't show apples to apples what the region supported,” she said.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked what the company’s background was in mental health.

“I don't feel comfortable explaining their business,” Herman offered. She directed to the board to the HHS website for further information.

Despite this big curve ball, Herman said there is a chance Hingtgen could serve as the administrator over disability access services. RFPs for this position were due to the state on Dec. 20.

“The state sifted out the behavioral health, the brain health,” she said. “That will separate out, for example, intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities and brain injuries. In February, they plan to appoint someone for that. Our region did apply to do that for the entire state. That opportunity might arise if staff can hang on not knowing.”

In the same discussion, Herman sought the board’s advice in preparing her Community Services’ departmental budget, which will look drastically different now, losing regional employees who also served the county.

“I'm bringing my 2 cents as the director of Community Services,” Herman advocated. “I started here 26 years ago. I was hired to provide social services and case management for people with disabilities and without. We've been through a lot of planning changes. Funding has evolved. We've been through it all. The county department has adapted without interruption and has served its clients.”

She offered to bring different budget options to the board for consideration.

“I hope to bring you guys some different options for the future, assessing the needs of the county, and its citizens. That has not changed. My forever goal has been to promote healthy citizens, whether that's brain health, food security, transportation and housing; it's the whole person. I'll continue business as usual for our clients.”

Herman said she wants to make sure Jones County still has a Community Services department for local access.

“Local access points seem to be going away, but we continue to get more expected of us,” she said.

“We get more and the state keeps taking money away from us,” added Oswald.

Herman agreed.