New Life Nazarene Church welcomes new pastor

After a few weeks of residing and working in Monticello, the Shallenberger family is enjoying a slower-paced lifestyle than they were used to.

“We’re realizing that life is a little slower here coming from the big city,” shared Pastor Chris Shallenberger, the new pastor at New Life Community Nazarene Church. “I have served little towns before; we enjoy the quiet that brings.”

Pastor Shallenberger, his wife, Amber, and their five children, ranging in age from 15 to 5, arrived in Monticello on Jan. 6. His first Sunday behind the pulpit was Jan. 12.

They’ve already spent time getting acquainted with the community, as all five of the Shallenberger children are enrolled in the Monticello Community School District. The family has also found a fitness center and a few eating establishments to try out.

“We even know the farmer wave,” joked Shallenberger. “People say ‘Iowa Nice,’ and we totally get it. These are hard-working people who take care of their farms, their families, and love their community

New Life Church has been without a pastor for a few years now, following the passing of Pastor Doug DiBell in 2021.

As it happened, Shallenberger is good friends with a pastor in Cedar Rapids who reached out to him about a church that had an opening. Nazarene churches have districts, and this friend “said Iowa was a great district.”

Shallenberger was not serving a church at the time, so some conversations were had.

The district superintendent of the Nazarene church works with the church leadership to find the right candidates to fill the vacancy.

“You submit your resume to the district superintendent,” explained Shallenberger. “They look over the resumes. They know what’s available and who makes a good fit. The church board considers the resumes and prays over (their decision).”

The church formally invites prospective pastors to come and visit the church and the community. Shallenberger and his family paid a visit just before Christmas, Dec. 20-22. He also preached at New Life during that brief visit.

From there, the church extended the call to Shallenberger.

After just two Sundays at New Life, he said the move has “been a blessing.

“Everyone here is so friendly and open and very giving to the church,” he marveled. “We feel comfortable here, feel right at home.”

During his first Sunday at New Life, 55 people were in attendance. His second Sunday, 49 people.

“We average 40 to 50 people,” he said. “People here are excited to have a new pastor, excited to have a pastor again.”

The Church of the Nazarene has its roots in Christianity, preaching from and teaching about the Bible, serving Jesus Christ. The Church formed in 1908, founded on the teachings of John Wesley.

Shallenberger and his wife are originally from northeast Indiana. He started in vocational ministry in 2013. The family resided in Akron, Ohio, for two and a half years, where Shallenberger preached.

In 2016, he became an ordained elder.

Before his professional career path took shape, Shallenberger earned his bachelor’s degree in Christian ministry in 2015 from Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho. While he worked to earn his degree, he served a church as a youth pastor, beginning in 2013.

As if life isn’t busy enough, Shallenberger is now working on his master’s in pastoral leadership, with plans to complete the degree in August.

Wanting to become more acquainted with the Monticello community, Shallenberger has plans to meet with his fellow clergy who are part of the Monticello Ministerial Association (MMA).

“We are ready to serve however we can,” he offered.

One of things Shallenberger would like to do is relaunch the church’s youth/teen ministry program.

“We’re here to serve them too,” he said of the church family.

New Life Community Nazarene Church has a new Facebook page, and there are plans to live stream the Sunday morning church services at 10:30 a.m.

Shallenberger invites those who do not have a church home to attend New Life Church. The church is located at 16159 County Road E-16, just outside of Monticello.