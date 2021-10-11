New mayor elected in Monticello

Almost 16 percent of the total registered voters in Jones County showed up to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, to vote in the city/school election.

There are 13,922 registered voters in the county. A total of 2,189 ballots were cast, with a 15.72 percent voter turnout.

County Auditor Whitney Hein reported that 174 absentee ballots were cast. Her office received one additional absentee ballot that had not been reviewed by the absentee board as of Nov. 3. The board would review the ballot on Monday, Nov. 8, at noon.

Two years ago, in 2019, voter turnout for Jones County in the city election was just under 13 percent.

Monticello Council At-large member Dave Goedken won the mayoral race in Monticello. Goedken secured 306 votes. There were 247 write-ins.

A little over a week before the election, incumbent mayor, Brian Wolken, announced a write-in campaign against Goedken.

Wayne Peach ran unopposed for Goedken’s at-large council seat. Peach received 466 votes; there were 23 write-ins.

There was a race for the Ward 2 council seat between incumbent Candy Langerman and Jonathan Entringer. Langerman won with 92 votes against Entringer’s 85. There was one write-in.

Incumbent Tom Yeoman won his Ward 4 seat on the council with 129 votes. There were 13 write-ins.

For Council Ward 1, Scott Brighton won with 117 votes, to fill the vacancy. There were two write-ins.

The Monticello public measure regarding the make-up of the Monticello library board was approved with 478 votes in support. There were 75 “no” votes.

All three candidates running unopposed for Monticello School Board were elected to office. Craig Stadtmueller, running for re-election, received 575 votes. Mandy Norton, running for re-election, received 565 votes. Mark Rieken, a new candidate, received 514 votes. There were 48 write-ins.

The Monticello schools’ public measure also passed with 532 votes for and 113 votes against. This was to update the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement.