New owner takes over ValuMaxx

“It’s going very well.”

Those are encouraging words from Jim Lynn, new owner and manager of ValuMaxx Mattress in Monticello.

Flynn currently lives in Cedar Rapids with his wife. Their children are grown and out of the house.

Lynn took over the business in the beginning of August.

“I researched the town and business first,” he said. “I like the small towns.”

Flynn is no stranger to the mattress and furniture business.

“I’ve been in the business for about seven years,” he said.