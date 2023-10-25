New owners add own touch to Monticello Motel

Last summer, the Monticello Motel came under new ownership.

Gerald Henry and his husband Drew, of Colorado, took over ownership in 2022.

The purchase wasn’t the ultimate end-goal, however. Henry said in April 2022, they were working on opening Second Light Candle Bar inside of the business suites of the motel. After further connecting with owner owners, Dennis and Lisa Freitas, their business venture turned into buying the motel.

Henry’s mother, Arletta Tayek of Anamosa, is a co-owner and manager while her son is away in Colorado.

As fans of the popular TV show “Schitt’s Creek,” Henry was inspired to offer the Monticello community a homey place for visitors to stay. The “apothecary-style candle bar” is also an homage to the TV show.

“After traveling a lot myself and moving frequently growing up, we were interested in creating a space like one we would want to stay in ourselves – something that feels exotic but also homey,” he said. “At the same time, we want to create a ‘hidden gem,’ something that will make people want to come to the area to visit.”

Henry refers to the Monticello Motel as “a unique boutique roadside motel experience.”

The candle bar is a business Henry started online in 2020. The retail space is now open at the motel.

His products include “wood wick, soy wax candles with a clean burning fragrance and essential oils.”

“We’ll be adding coconut wax as an option next year and more than 40 fragrance options coming soon,” he offered.

Since taking over, Henry and his family have done a lot of renovations to the hotel. They replaced the flooring and repainted some of the walls. The main house was also remodeled.

“We’ve added new neon signs and are planning to restore the original exterior neon sign that has been a part of the motel since 1952,” Henry said.

They’ve welcomed guests to Monticello throughout the whole ownership transition and renovations.

“It’s been busy juggling daily business and renovations on top of opening the candle bar.”

There are three rooms available to rent, plus the house, which has two bedrooms and one bathroom. They have plans to add a social patio feature for special occasion rentals such as small events and celebrations.

With the launch of their website, TheMonticellMotel.com, guests will soon be able to book a room online.

“We now offer plenty of amenities that are complimentary with each stay, like snacks and drinks at no extra charge,” Henry offered. “There is Wi-Fi available for guests, and the motel is launching a digital check-in this year for more modern convenience.”

For a unique motel experience, guests can also rent the on-site Beauty Parlor or Creative Suite.

“We are thinking of ways to add other amenities to enhance the experience as we continue renovating the motel.”

Having experienced two summers in Monticello, Henry said their busiest time has definitely been the Great Jones County Fair.

“We’re booked up and have a waiting list each year for the fair,” he said.

Over the past year and a half, Henry said it’s been fun making the Monticello Motel their own, whether it’s signs, new paint, or the addition of an arcade machine. They’ve also designed a new logo for the motel, seen on specialty items such as keychains.

When Henry and his husband do come to Monticello, he expressed how much they enjoy walking around the community and checking out other local businesses.

“Making the motel feel like our home away from home has been a priority, and we want it to feel like that for our guests as much as for ourselves.”

Be sure to “like” Second Light Candle Bar and The Monticello Motel on social media.