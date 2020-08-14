New owners revamp Dusty Hills Riding Academy & Stables

A local couple is keeping a viable business going, while pursuing their dreams at the same time.

As of Aug. 1, Aimee Jones and Steve Clemmons of Monticello became managers and operators of a horse stable and riding business in Monticello. What used to be called “Rolling Hills Stable,” located on W. Sixth Street is now “Dusty Hills Riding Academy and Stables.”

The operation was actually started by Marv Wink in the 1980s. The facility has had a few owners over the years, with Mike McDonough the most recent. For over a year there was no one on site managing the business. Jones and Clemmons are now renting the operation from McDonough.

Jones said they became aware of the situation in May when McDonough shared the horse facility on Facebook, saying he was in looking for someone to rent the operation.

“My dad brought it to my attention,” she said. “So we decided to check it out.”

Jones has a wealth of knowledge of the equine industry. She earned a degree in equine management from Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls.

“I always knew I’d do something with my love of horses,” she said.

In fact, Jones taught horse riding lessons to help pay for college.

“After college, I wanted to get back into it,” she said.

Jones’ mom owns several acres in rural Hopkinton, and her goal was to start a horse boarding operation there. That was until Jones and Clemmons came across Dusty Hills Stables.

“This had everything we needed,” she said. “It was the perfect situation.”

Jones grew up around horses, with her family operating the stables for the racehorses at Prairie Meadows Racetrack in Altoona.

“It runs in my blood,” she said.

Clemmons is learning a lot, too, about the horse business, helping with cleaning the stables.

“Aimee is teaching me,” he admitted.

Dusty Hills offers boarding for up to 12 horses, as well as riding lessons, and training. When Jones and Clemmons took over, they had eight horses on site.

The business also includes an office, in-door arena, outdoor pasture, a heated wash bay, and restrooms and a shower.

Clemmons said the draw is the fact that they have heated stalls, which is a necessity in the winter.

Jones said she’s had several people inquire about riding lessons, something she hopes to start soon.

Aside from managing Dusty Hills, the couple works full time at Yogi’s Inc. in Monticello, and are both heavily involved in Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa.

“We’re learning how to manage our time,” said Clemmons. “Theater was a big time sink, and this will be as well.”

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Starlighters has been shut down since March.

The couple spends several hours a day at the stables cleaning them out twice a day, and feeding and watering the horses twice a day.

“This is a full-care boarding service,” explained Clemmons. This means that Dusty Hills allows horse owners to board there, and the managers (Jones and Clemmons) provides all of the services such as cleaning, feed, water, and care. “We take care of the horses, and people just show up and ride.”

Jones even has her own horse, Toby, on site.

“Another perk is that we have an indoor horse arena,” added Jones. “That helps drives people here.”

Dusty Hills sees clients from Cedar Rapids and Mechanicsville.

As for the name change in the business, Jones said she wanted something that reflected what they do. In addition, her first horse was named “Dusty,” and Jones wanted to keep that memory alive. (Dusty passed away unexpectedly in 2018.)

“I’m just excited to teach lessons again and teach people about horses,” said Jones of sharing her love of horses with others.

She said horses can be a stress reliever, especially now during the pandemic.

“You can go out and ride a horse in our own space and not be around others,” she said of practicing social distancing. “Or you can make it a group activity with trail riding.”

Horses are also great with people with special needs, as Jones has witnessed in several horse clinics over the years.

At Dusty Hills, aside from expanding their services, they also want to rebuild the clientele.

With busy schedules, Jones and Clemmons are relying on help from friends and family, including Jones’ brother, Nick.

When time does allow, Jones said she would really like to see the horse pastures re-established.

With the 2020 Great Jones County Fair behind us, Jones said they’d like to see horse exhibitors consider Dusty Hills for boarding, especially those who don’t live in the area.

“For people from out of town, they can practice riding on our grounds, board their horses here and prep for the fair,” encouraged Jones.

Clemmons said he would like to see more horse shows at the new equestrian center at the fairgrounds.

Dusty Hills is located at 810 W. Sixth St. in Monticello. For inquiries, contact Jones and Clemmons at dustyhills.stables@gmail.com.