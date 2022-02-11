New paramedic hired, MPD orders new squad car for ‘23

In April, Ryan Sutcliffe was hired as a full-time ambulance paramedic for the Monticello Ambulance Service. During the Oct. 24 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the hiring of Sutcliffe's replacement.

Coletta Matson was hired as a full-time paramedic, starting at $23.40 an hour. Her rate of pay is established by the city's collective bargaining agreement. It remains in effect until the completion of Matson's first full year of employment.

Ambulance Administrator Britt Smith shared that he received three applications for the position during the two-week opening.

Matson was already working for the ambulance service, but on a part-time basis. This moves her into full time. She's been with the service since January 2022.

"We're back up to full strength," Smith said of staffing within the ambulance service.

The council also authorized the ordering of a new squad car for the Monticello Police Department.

The MPD is due to purchase a new replacement vehicle within the 2023-24 fiscal year; however, the lead time on a vehicle would be about eight months.

Smith noted in the council packet that he spoke to Brad Freese with Freese Motors back in July. At the time, Freese advised that if Smith expected a vehicle by July 2023, it would need to be ordered in November 2022. On Oct. 10, Smith, again, spoke with Freese about the purchase. Unfortunately, the vehicle can no longer be ordered.

"They're unable to accommodate our needs," Smith told the council.

The MPD's vehicle set-aside account would have enough to cover the cost of the vehicle at $45,120 with FY 2023 and FY 2024 transfers.

Looking for an alternative vehicle, Smith contacted Stiver's Ford in Waukee, that holds the state bid contract. The dealer told Smith they have multiple vehicles on order that would still be available by July 2023. The purchase price is $42,358.