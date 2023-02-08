New schedule noted in handbook approvals

The Monticello School Board approved a series of handbooks for students and faculty for the coming school year at its regular meeting July 31.

While there were many minor changes, there were also some larger, more noticeable changes.

The high school student handbook approval, for instance, served as a reminder of the new high school bell schedule – first approved by the board back in January – that will be in place beginning in 2023-24.

Instead of the block scheduling that had been in place at the high school for many years, this fall Monticello High School will begin a schedule that involves eight classs periods per day, with each class meeting every day.

The class periods will be either 47 or 49 minutes, as opposed to the previous schedule that included some 90-minute classes, and some “skinnies” that were 45-minutes in length.

The handbook spells out the schedule as it will appear this coming school year, starting with an 8 to 8:49 p.m. first period, and ending with eighth period, 2:28-3:15 p.m.

High school principal Nick Schauf also reported on another development, a video that Robyn Ponder, Rebecca DeWitte and Schauf are developing for parents and students, that will explain the Standards Referenced Reporting method of grading, which the district began as a pilot program for the 2016-17 school year.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said that video idea came out of survey results from parents wanting to better understand how grades are determined.

In other board business:

• The board approved its list of Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) legislative priorities. Each year, the IASB asks school boards to take its list of possible priorities – this time there were 22 – and pare it down to four.

The board selected these: Student Achievement, School Safety, Teacher Recruitment a Licensure, and Mental Health. The board then voted 4-1 to approve its list, with Mark Rieken voting against.

• The board approved numerous personnel items, including:

Resignations – Travis Ponder as general laborer/office clerk at the bus barn, and Lauren Shady as special education child specific associate at the middle school.

Appointments – Donna Wall as middle school vocal director and high school assistant vocal director, Nick Thumma as elementary vocal director, Nick Schauf as high school student council sponsor, Nancy Toenjes as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) sponsor, Rachelle Powelson as general laborer/office clerk at the bus barn, Ashley Christensen, Danica Hughes and Dawn Bixler as summer reading associates, Theresa Westhoff, Tamara Brown and Brad Slauson as food service employees, Dawn Bixler as summer reading associate, and Chance Manternach as middle school football coach.

Transfer – Stacy Applebee from high school food service employee to satellite kitchen manager at Carpenter.

• The board also approved the list of fall non-teaching coaches and volunteers at the high school and middle school.