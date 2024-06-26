New school license law goes into effect July 1

Many new laws are set to take effect in just a few days, July 1. Jones County Treasurer Amy Picray updated the Jones County Supervisors on one such law affecting those with a school license.

“There was a new law that passed that minors with a ‘permit’ (school license) would be allowed to drive to and from work,” offered Picray. “They actually have to have a school license to be able to do that.”

The new law says those age 14.5 will be allowed to drive up to 25 miles away from home to school and/or work.

Picray said this only applies to those with a school license, not underage permit holders.

“It’s not as those a kid can come in and turn 14 and get a permit to be able to drive to work,” she prefaced.

To be allowed to drive to work, those 14.5 years must have had a permit for six months and have completed driver’s education. Picray said the student must have either driven with a driver’s education instructor or someone within her office.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if the purpose of a school license means the student has to reside a certain distance away from school.

“More than a mile from school,” Picray answered. “There’s a way around that mile for extenuating circumstances.”

Picray said this law is quite new and she’s hoping to learn much more following training with the DOT.

“We’ll be doing an online learning session on this within the next couple of weeks where we’ll get a lot more details,” she said. “We haven’t received a lot from the DOT yet, but our understanding is if they (the student) have a school license, they don’t have to come in and have anything additional issued. It’s just a piece of paper that they’re going to have to carry with them.”

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons also offered an update to the board following the successful conviction of Nathan Russell on 1st degree murder charges of Aaron McAtee of Monticello.

“We closed the Russell murder case a couple of weeks ago. It’s a real good result for the county; it’s a real good result for everybody,” offered Lyons. “I meant what I said in the article in the Express. This case came very quickly because DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) and local law enforcement worked incredibly well together. That’s especially true of DCI agent Dustin Henningsen and Monticello (Police) Chief Britt Smith. They worked hand-in-hand. They did really good work. The Anamosa Police Department helped out, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.”

Lyons also praised Assistant County Attorney Sara Smith for her role in the investigation and trial.

“Sara also did a hell of a job. This was one of the reasons we were lucky to get someone like Sara to work here because she’s got more felony experience probably than anyone in the area,” he said. “As I talked with you guys many times throughout the case, we thought we were going to trial. We did not think this was going to happen. So we’re happy we got the result we did without having to go to trial and go through those expenses and time and effort. But we would have been ready to go if we needed to. That’s a tremendous relief for my office and the Sheriff’s Office. We were saving money to provide security to get ready for this trial because it was going to be so expensive.”

In other county business:

• The board approved the second consideration of an ordinance adding Chapter 18, Indigent Legal Fees. This provides guidelines and a cap on legal fees charged by court-appointed attorneys.

• The board approved the FY 2025 Employer of Record Agreement with the East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board.

There were no updates to agreement, which also includes a 4 percent administration fee.

• The board updated the county’s petty cash fund resolution to decrease Senior Dining’s petty cash on hand from $200 to $0.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said Senior Dining no longer desired to have any petty cash on hand.

• Hein and the board discussed lighting issued in the public spaces in the first and second floors of the courthouse.

Hein said she’s tried a couple of different options and nothing has worked to improve the lighting.

“We used different types of bulbs and it’s still not very bright,” she said.

She suggested adding more light fixtures throughout the ceiling.

“We can keep what we have and add newer fixtures,” she said.

Hein’s concern was also providing adequate lighting for in-person absentee voting.

The board asked Hein to research options and prices before a decision is made.

• The board approved sending an official nuisance notice with 30 days to abate a nuisance located at 12645 105th Avenue, Center Junction.

• Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos updated the board on a nuisance located at 12595 Davenport St., Center Junction. Amos sent out a 30-day notice to abate but it came back undelivered. The Sheriff’s Office ended up delivering the notice. Amos suggested giving the owner an extension due to the delay.

The board offered to review the nuisance during the July 9 meeting.