New staff introduced at MCSD

Three new staff members will be joining the Monticello Community School District for the 2020-21 school year.

Scotty Hall

Hall is a new middle school special education teacher. His past teaching experience includes that of a substitute teacher.

Hall attended the University of Northern Iowa and Mount Mercy University where he earned a degree in secondary education.

Hall, of Monticello, lives here with his wife Whitney. They have an 8-month-old son, Elias.

Hall enjoys fishing, reading, and spending time with his family in his free time.

Darren Reade

Reade is returning to the MCSD as an alternative education teacher.

His past teaching experience includes 15 years as a high school English teacher at Monticello High School and two years in alternative education in Lisbon.

Reade attended Kirkwood Community College and the University of Northern Iowa where he received his bachelor’s degree in English.

Reade, originally from Center Junction, lives in Monticello with his wife, J’nee, and their two kids: Isaac, 7, and Clancee, 5.

In his free time, Reade enjoys playing golf, doing outdoor activities, and spending time with his family.

Adam Prister

Prister is a new social worker for the MCSD.

He has two years of prior experience working in education in different school districts.

Prister attended the University of Notre Dame and Loyola University Chicago where he earned his undergraduate in psychology. He also has a master’s degree in social work.

Originally from South Bend, Ind., Prister now resides in Dubuque with his wife Lauren.

He enjoys running, reading, playing board games, skiing, and hiking.