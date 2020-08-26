New staff welcomed at Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello welcomed three new staff members for the 2020-21 school year.

Nancy Felton

Felton is taking on the role of elementary guidance counselor.

Her previous teaching experience includes as a counselor at St. Pius X Catholic School in Cedar Rapids for over 20 years, and Sacred Heart/Holy Trinity in Dubuque for 16 years before that.

Felton attended Loras College where she received BA degrees in both psychology and elementary education. She also has her master’s degree in elementary guidance counseling, also from Loras.

Felton, who’s originally from Dubuque, lives in Monticello with her husband, Michael. They have four adult children: Mike Jr. (and wife Samantha), Erica (and husband Anthony), Dawson, and Ellyn. They also have two grandchildren: Allison Reiss and Michael John Felton III.

In her free time, Felton enjoys scrapbooking, making homemade greeting cards, attending Iowa Hawkeye games, watching the Cubs, collecting Hallmark ornaments, and traveling.

Christine Rieken

Rieken will be a new teacher’s associate this school year. Her past experience in education includes subbing as an associate for Sacred Heart Preschool and working at Sacred Heart Aftercare.

Rieken attended Central College in Pella where she earned a BA in English.

Originally from Norway, Iowa, Rieken and her husband Mark reside in Monticello with their twin girls Lorelei and Miranda, both 13.

In her spare time, she enjoys baking, doing crafts, and spending time with her immediate and extended families.

Reese Cox

Cox, a senior at Monticello High School this year, is a new associate with the Aftercare Program at Sacred Heart School.

In her spare time, Cox enjoys playing softball, running track, and taking part in drama productions at school.