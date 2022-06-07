New statewide ATV/UTV law takes effect July 1

Bobby Krum and Scott Minzenmeyer, members of the Jones County ATV/UTV club, Blue Cut Trailblazers, met with the Jones County Supervisors during their June 28 board meeting to highlight a new state law.

On July 1, the State of Iowa’s new ATV/UTV law took effect. Minzenmeyer, owner of Recreational Motorsports in Anamosa, helped legislators write the new law.

“He’s (Minzenmeyer) has been very instrumental,” noted Krum.

Minzenmeyer serves on an advisory committee working with the state to help educate governing bodies and answer any questions they might have about the new law.

Jones County has had an ATV/UTV ordinance since April 2019.

Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, and Conservation Resource Manager John Klein were also present for the discussion on how to merge the new state and county laws.

“Jones County had a pretty good ordinance already in place,” said Minzenmeyer. “We could ride on the majority of the county roads.”

When the Iowa Legislature started talking about a statewide ATV/UTV law, 67 of Iowa’s 99 counties had ordinances already in place. However, those county ordinances were not universal, meaning each county had different regulations. This made it hard for riders to travel from county to county, not knowing what might be required.

“Now,” said Minzenmeyer, “we can all go by the same ruling. We wanted a statewide law to make it fluid across the state.”

Minzenmeyer, Eckhardt, and Klein highlighted the differences between the county and state laws for the board…

• The county ordinance stated that ATVs/UTVs couldn’t travel on state highways. This is permitted in the state law at designated highway crossings. And, two-lane state highways are also permitted to travel on.

“Now, we can ride on all county roads,” noted Minzenmeyer of paved roadways.

• The county said drivers had to be at least 16 years of age; state law states 18.

County Recorder Sheri Jones said there is no minimum age required to register an ATV/UTV.

“So they can register it, but not drive it,” added Minzenmeyer of someone under the age of 18.

• The county required riders must have a minimum insurance policy of $500,000 for bodily injury, $500,000 per incident, and $100,000 for property damage. The state law states drivers need the minimum required insurance.

“The current (county) ordinance is higher than normal,” noted Minzenmeyer of insurance requirements. “It’s higher than more other counties.”

“I’d like to still maintain the insurance limits we have,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

“That’s a policy decision that is up to you,” said Lyons of the board’s decision.

• The county ordinance said those found violating the law could face a fine of $65 to $625. The state law says violations carry a $70 fine.

Other items to note under the new law:

• Must have a valid driver’s license

• Can only travel 35 mph or less

• Required equipment on the ATV/UTV includes headlights, taillights, brake lights, horn, and rear-view mirror

“We had to have a minimum standard for equipment on vehicles,” said Minzenmeyer.

There was a question for Eckhardt as to whether a hand-held airhorn qualifies as a legal horn, meaning the driver would not receive a ticket if found in violation.

“Is it legal if it’s within the operator’s reach?” asked Minzenmeyer.

Eckhardt said an airhorn could qualify as a signal device.

• Cities can regulate where ATVs/UTVs may operate within city limits. Cities can restrict or deny use of such vehicles on all roads within city limits. But cities cannot charge fees for ATV/UTV use.

Martelle is the only city/town in Jones County that does not allow ATVs/UTVs in town.

“Due to preemption, the state overrules county ordinances already in place,” said Minzenmeyer. “Which means the majority are no longer good.”

With the new law taking effect on July 1, Minzenmeyer said Jones County is one of the first counties to address it.

“You’re setting a precedence,” he told the supervisors. “A lot of counties have nothing and are looking for guidance.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked about farm kids driving ATVs/UTVs under the legal age, whether the farm exemption still applied to the new state law.

“That’s the loophole,” said Minzenmeyer. “Farmers not have the register (their vehicles) if they use it to drive from farm to farm.”

“Farmers are always exempt,” added Klein. “But if they use it hunt or go rapping, they have to register by code.”

Klein said for a farm kid under the age of 18, that could be left to the law enforcement officer’s discretion.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked why the state law mandates the driver has to be 18 and not 16.

“That was part of the negotiation,” said Krum.

Minzenmeyer said the bill was dead right away at 16 years of age.

“No one would go for anything less than 18.”

Those present for the discussion said they expect more changes to the state law after it’s implemented, after people get a sense for how things work.

“This is just a stepping stone,” said Krum. “There could be changes in the new few years.”

Eckhardt and Minzenmeyer urged the board to adopt the state law to alleviate any confusion with drivers and the traveling public.

“For clarity purposes in the future, it’ll be easier for enforcement and the county attorney’s office,” said Eckhardt.

“But there’s not rush; we’ll enforce the state law,” added Lyons.

“I don’t expect that by July 2, operators can ride in every county and every town in Iowa,” warned Minzenmeyer.