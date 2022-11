Aleasha Schilling and Katie Roher were in charge of staining the wooden pieces for the beds.



Dylan Ponder assembles the bed frames inside the shop class at MHS.



Nic Weers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Jones County gives the MHS National Honor Society members instructions on how to build the children’s beds. NHS built and assembled 10 beds for the non-profit on Nov. 13. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Preston Ries sands down the lumber used for making beds for SHP.