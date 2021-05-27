Nightingale Drug hosts youth vaccine clinic

Nightingale Drug (formerly The Prescription Shoppe) sponsored a vaccine clinic at Monticello High School on Saturday morning, May 22. This clinic was to administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older.

Aside from those who made appointments, they were also accepting walk-ins, too.

A total of 113 appointments had been made between 8 and 11 a.m.

The clinic was open to all Jones County youth and adults, as well as those who reside outside of the county.

Eric Nightingale with Nightingale Drug said Jones County Public Health received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine specifically for 12-to-18-year-olds. This is what allowed Nightingale Drug to host the clinic.

“This was an opportunity for people in Jones County to get the vaccine versus driving somewhere else,” offered Nightingale.

This was the first clinic in Jones County that served those under the age of 18. Every clinic until now offered the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older. Pfizer was the only vaccine brand approved for those under 18.

Nightingale Drug has been working with JCPH at all of its community clinics since the beginning in late 2020. Several community volunteers have been seen offering their time at these clinics, which continued on Saturday in Monticello. Nightingale noted that local nurses Lisa Lubben and Tara Mescher have been tremendous assets.

“They have been here for all of the clinics,” he praised.

Since word spread about the clinic at MHS, Nightingale said they have been contacted by other schools in Eastern Iowa about the possibility of hosting additional vaccine clinics for youth.

Nightingale Drug has held vaccine clinics since early 2021 in Jones, Allamakee, Clayton, and Dubuque counties, collaborating with Public Health departments.

“It takes a ton of volunteers and people in these communities to help out,” he said.

A follow-up clinic will be held on June 12 for attendees to receive their second dose of the vaccine.