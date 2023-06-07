Nine candidates in the running for ’23 GJCF Queen

Nine young ladies from throughout Jones County are vying for the title of 2023 Great Jones County Fair Queen this summer. The candidates were announced on June 14 during the annual fair kickoff event.

The GJCF Queen Pageant will take place on Sunday, July 9, at the Jones County Youth Development Center, beginning at 6 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

The crowning of the 2023 GJCF Queen, Princess and Miss Congeniality will be held on the fair stage on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. during Sneak-A-Peak night.

Meet this year’s candidates…

Addy Appelhans

Appelhans is the daughter of Matt and Katy Appelhans. She will be a junior at Anamosa High School this fall. Appelhans has been involved in many activities such as softball, volleyball, wrestling, student council, FFA, and 4-H where she has held many officer positions. She’s been awarded for her academic achievements throughout her career as an athlete. The awards she has received with her other activities include: Star Greenhand Scholarship, CDE, Star Farmer, Courtesy Corps, livestock judging, and leadership awards.

Appelhans’ hobbies include spending time with her friends and family, exhibiting livestock, and spending time with the baby calves of her past show heifers.

After high school, Appelhans plans to attend Iowa State University to study animal science.

Taylor Gassman

Gassman is the daughter of Chanda and Kevin Gassman. She will be a senior this fall at Monticello High School, and is also enrolled in courses at Kirkwood Community College. Gassman has been involved in a variety of activities while in school, many of which she has held leadership positions. These activities include 4-H, where she held all of the officer positions; student council (being class president); band; choir; group and individual speech; drama; SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol); National Honor Society; BPA (Business Professionals of America); cross country; volleyball; and track. Gassman has earned an academic all-conference award in every sport she has participated in as a result of her high honors. She will receive her Silver Service Cord when she graduates.

In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, and spending time with friends, family, and her animals.

After graduating, Gassman plans on obtaining a degree in physical therapy.

Faith Hansen

Hansen is the daughter of Kraig and Dana Hansen. She just completed her freshman year of college at the University of Wisconsin Platteville and will be attending Iowa State University on a pre-veterinary track. During high school, Hansen was involved in student council, SODA, FFA, wrestling management, National Honor Society, drama, track, cross country captain, and class salutatorian. During her freshman year of college, Hansen was involved in Sigma Alpha as a member candidate, Farm Bureau, and cross country.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, going fishing, and spending time outdoors.

Emily Hendricks

Hendricks is the daughter of Bob and Tiffany Hendricks. She recently graduated from Monticello High School. Throughout her high school career, Emily was involved in cross country, track, drama, bowling, and softball.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, going on new adventures, and playing with animals.

Hendricks is currently working at Apple Creek Canine Resort, a doggy daycare, where she plans to continue her work, with plans to open her own doggy daycare.

Lauren Koehler

Koehler is the daughter of Ted and Karla Koehler. She recently graduated from Monticello High School as valedictorian and Student Body President, with her Silver Service Cord for over 300 hours of community service. She was also selected for KWWL’s Best of Class. Throughout high school, Koehler was involved in student council, National Honor Society, BPA, SODA, Student Improvement Advisory Council, speech, drama, marching band, pep band, musical pit band, concert band, and jazz band, most of which she held multiple leadership positions. She was a speech captain, drumline section leader, DARE Role Model, and played the lead role “Ursula” in the 2022 production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Koehler enjoys crafting, crocheting, sewing, and being around her animals.

She plans to attend Iowa State University this fall to major in family and consumer sciences education.

Emily Meyer

Meyer is the daughter of Sally and Jamie Meyer. She recently graduated from Anamosa High school. While in high school, Meyer was president of her FFA chapter, 4-H club, and the Iowa Junior Red Angus Association. She was also an executive board member of National Honor Society, while also involved in County Council, student council, show choir, mock trail, volleyball, and a Jones County Beef Ambassador finalist. Meyer was valedictorian of her graduating class and received her community service cord.

She enjoys hanging out with friends and family, baking, and helping on the farm.

This fall, Meyer plans to attend Iowa State University to major in agriculture and rural policy studies.

Kaylin Noll

Noll is the daughter of Cinda Repsel. This fall, she will be a senior at Monticello High School. Noll is involved in track, captain of basketball and football cheer, and captain of the dance team.

Her time spent outside of school consists of dancing at Almost Famous Dance Studio, working at The Local, Java Jones, and Jellystone Park.

After graduation, she plans to attend Kirkwood Community College to begin her journey to work in the field of substance abuse and behavior management, specifically with adolescents.

Lake Schnoor

Schnoor is the daughter of Tred and Rebekah Schnoor. She will be a senior at Monticello High School this year. She is active in many different clubs and sports in school, including: National Honor Society, drama, speech, golf, band, choir, BPA, and placed in the top 10 for parliamentary procedure at the BPA National Convention.

Schnoor likes to volunteer her time around many aspects of her community and will receive her community service award at graduation.

She enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing the guitar, and riding horses. She loves being involved in her faith, attending Berean Bible Church and a weekly Bible study.

After high school, Schnoor plans to attend Iowa State University in the architectural program.

Nora Sperfslage

Sperfslage is the daughter of Ryan and Kayla Sperfslage. She recently graduated from Monticello High School. In high school, she was involved in band, drama, speech, bowling, choir, track, and FFA. Sperfslage was the treasurer of National Honor Society and class valedictorian. She served as the bowling captain, clarinet section leader, and woodwind horn sergeant. She graduated with a community service award and held a blood drive to receive her Red Cord.

In her free time, Sperfslage enjoys weightlifting, running, and showing pigs.

She plans to attend Iowa State University this fall to major in biochemistry.