No big surprise following Iowa GOP Caucus

“We were very pleased with the turnout, despite the weather. There are some enthusiastic people in Jones County.”

Gerald Retzlaff, Jones County Republican Party chair, said the below-zero temperatures and snow definitely impacted the 2024 Iowa Caucuses on Monday evening, Jan. 15. However, people still came out to make their voices heard for their candidate of choice to win the GOP presidential nomination and to have their say regarding the Iowa GOP platforms.

In Iowa, the total votes left little to the imagination as to who the winner was going to be: Donald Trump. He secured 426 votes in Jones County; 56,260 statewide (51 percent). Ron DeSantis came in second with 146 votes in Jones County and 23,420 in Iowa (21.2 percent). Nikki Haley, third, with 113 votes in Jones County, 21,085 statewide (19.1 percent). Vivek Ramaswamy came away with 70 votes in Jones County, 8,449 in Iowa (7.7 percent).

Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race late that evening.

Since the Iowa Caucuses, and prior to the Jan. 23 New Hampshire Primary and the Feb. 24 South Carolina Primary, a couple of other GOP candidates have dropped out, in addition to Ramaswamy: DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson.

Retzlaff said there was a lot of apprehension surrounding the weather as the evening approached. With 762 total Republican caucus-goers, he was pleased with the attendance.

“A lot of people still couldn’t get out or had their roads blocked from the snowstorm,” said Retzlaff. “But we did see a lot of rural people.”

For comparison, Jackson County reported 692, 668 in Benton County, and 500 in Delaware County.

All of the caucus sites in Iowa reported their votes live to the state, which were then released to the media. With phone lines jammed, Retzlaff said it took a second attempt to get through.

At 7:30 p.m. Central Time, some national media outlets reported that Trump won the Iowa GOP Caucus. This was before many caucus precincts even voted.

“We had no idea they called the vote,” said Retzlaff of the business at hand.

He explained that some caucus sites took a vote right away before moving into the business portion of the event. This caused many caucus-goers to leave early on. Others waited until the end to keep attendees there.

Following the vote, though, at least for this caucus site, there were four precincts involved at one location.

“It took time for us to count all of the votes,” said Retzlaff.

As the presidential preference votes were being counted, they conduced some business in between so as not to waste people’s time.

Retzlaff, himself, was part of the Monticello 1, 2, 3, 4, Castle Grove, Lovell, and Wayne Township precinct at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello. They reserved the United Church of Monticello, across the street, in case of an overflow crowd.

At First Presbyterian, there were four people who addressed the crowd on behalf of their preferred presidential nominee. Prepared statements were also read aloud from Sen. Steve Bradley, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and her primary opponent David Pautsch.

They also had nomination papers for various county elected officials.

Another big part of the night is submitting party platform ideas to the county and state conventions. Some of those at this particular precinct included: concerns about the southern border, abortion, concerns about public education, concerns about the economy, and fuel prices.

“It’s all relative,” noted Retzlaff.

Some important upcoming dates regarding the Iowa GOP Party:

• Feb. 17, County Conventions

• April 6, Districts Conventions

• May 4, State Convention