No mandate; district to monitor mask situation

An agenda item regarding updates to the Return to Learn plan within the Monticello Community School District died for lack of a motion during the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board Monday night.

Meaning, the district will proceed with the plan that is in place, so no mask mandates will be instituted within the district. While teachers and students will have the choice of whether or not to wear a mask in school, for now at least, it will remain that – a choice.

This met with the approval of most, if not all, of 11 guests at the meeting, four of whom spoke against the idea of a mask mandate within the district.

Troy McDonald cited statistics indicating that COVID poses less of a risk than the flu, and that no-mask environment “benefits outweigh any minimal risks. The choice should be left to the individual.”

Mark Rieken praised Gov. Kim Reynolds for offering the choice of whether or not to wear masks in school, urged the board to continue to go with that plan.

High school teacher Dan Sauser showed a video from a man who inhaled on a vaping device, then exhaled while wearing a mask, showing the vapors escaping. From a school standpoint, Sauser said, “We have moved on. We’re not afraid of this thing anymore. Let teachers teach, and let students focus on learning, not masks.”

Christine Rieken offered points against mask wearing based on her experience working in an elementary school last year, and offered several points against masks, including, “Masks make kids who are afraid to go to school, more afraid.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger told the board that no motion is needed if the district is staying on the same path, but if it wanted to change it, a motion would be required.

Board member John Schlarmann said: “I think we’re on the right track. If something drastically changes, look at it in another month.”

Board member Debbie McDermott agreed.

“I’m happy with the choice,” she said. “Keep monitoring it.”

No motion was made.

In other board business:

• The board approved the bus bid of School Bus Sales, Waterloo, for the purchase of a new bus at a cost of $97,919. The bid was higher than that of Hoglund Bus and Truck Company of Marshalltown by about $2,000, but the latter company’s bus didn’t meet the specifications district transportation director Mike Wink had asked for.

The bus will be the first in the district to have seat belts, as required by state law of all new bus purchases.

• The board approved a medical associate position for the middle school and high school, to be paid for through ESSER funds.

• The board approved addition of a color guard position, to be paid a stipend of $400. Previously the position had been funded by the Fine Arts Boosters.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel changes, as follows:

Resignations – Lisa Townsend and LeaAnne Zook as food service employees, Townsend at the high school and Zook at Carpenter.

Appointments – Liz Medina as coordinator/teacher for the ELL tutoring and family engagement program, Callie Kromminga Smith as coordinator/teacher for the ELL family literacy and outreach program, Callie Kromminga Smith and Rebecca DeWitte as ELL tutoring support teachers, Riley Norton and Samantha Tuel as Panther Academy associates, Shannon Guyer as mentor for Mackenzie Dietiker, Cindy Melchert as mentor for Scotty Hall, Lisa Dirks as food service employee, and the list of non-teaching winter coaches.

Transfers – Tanda Foster from eight-hour custodian at the middle school to district-wide custodian (involuntary), Michelle Liptak from district-wide custodian to eight-hour custodian at the middle school, Cory Recker from volunteer girls basketball coach to assistant girls basketball coach at the high school, and Luke McDonald from volunteer middle school wrestling coach to middle school wrestling coach.