No public comments offered at wastewater plant hearing

A public hearing was held at the Feb. 7 Monticello City Council meeting concerning the city’s application for a loan for the new wastewater/sewer plant facility.

The city applied for a loan through the State Revolving Fund (SRF). Part of the requirement toward the loan is to hold a public hearing on the environmental impact the project would have on the property.

Notice of the hearing was published in the Monticello Express on Dec. 29.

During the recent council meeting, no one was present for the hearing to offer for or against the project.

On Jan. 11, the city found out their planning and design application was approved by the SRF. The amount approved is not to exceed $595,000 for the planning and design of the new sewer plant. The city will now be added to the State Revolving Loan Intended Use Plan project list for approval on March 16, 2022. Once that step is approved, the city could request reimbursement for costs incurred associated with planning and design of the facility.

The proposed plans call for the construction of a new activated sludge mechanical treatment plant, followed by UV disinfection, construction of a new rotary biosolids dewatering press and storage, gray water distribution system, upsizing influent pumps, and adding an effluent pumping station. Finally, the existing trickling filter treatment plant would be demolished.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the environmental impact report was made available to the public at multiple locations throughout the city, as well as online.

The Iowa DNR report summarized that this project would produce “positive environmental effects,” that the city would be in compliance with the effluent discharge permit, reduce discharge of pollutants and nutrients into the stream, and produce “improved water quality.”

Overall, “the project will not significantly impact the pattern and type of land use or growth and distribution of population. The project will not conflict with local, regional, or state land use plans or policies.”

“No final funding decision has been made,” offered Farnum of the final project, “because we’re not even close to bidding on the project.”