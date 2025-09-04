Nominees sought for Fourth of July Parade grand marshal

It's never too early to start thinking of summer…

The Monticello Fourth of July Parade Committee is excited to announce the theme of the 2025 parade: "Colors of the Flag."

The annual parade will take place this year on Friday, July 4.

Once again this year, the committee is seeking the public's help in nominating the grand marshal(s) of the parade.

From now through April 22, you can submit your nominations via the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce. By scanning the QR that accompanies this article, you can nominate someone (people), you can donate and contribute to the parade as a sponsor, or you can volunteer to serve on the Parade Committee or during the day of the parade itself. You can also drop your nomination off at the chamber office (204 E. First St., Monticello).

Who do you know in Monticello who is deserving of being the grand marshal(s)? Who do you know who has made a positive impact on the community?

You can nominate a particular individual, a couple, or a group of people (a civic club, for example).

When nominating someone, be sure to include:

• The name(s) of the nominee

• The contact information for the nominee(s)

• Tell about your nominee; why you think they should be the 2025 Monticello Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal(s)

• Your name and contact information

Again, you have until April 2 to submit your nominees. The Parade Committee will meet again on April 23 to sift through the nominations and narrow down their decision.