Non-profit organizations request city funding for FY26

Nine different organizations made presentations during the March 24 Monticello City Council meeting, requesting funding for Fiscal Year 2026.

Jennifer Husmann with the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition requested $3,000 "to be used for staff time to continue our work with the county's youth through our youth advisory committee, BEASTS (Being Excellent and Staying Totally Safe), and support to build and sustain the other student advocacy groups." The Coalition has student advocacy groups at high schools in Jones County.

Aside from substance use and abuse, the Coalition's other big focus is mental health awareness. The Coalition works to provide youth mental health first aid training.

"That's part of our resilience work," Husmann said. "Without your support, many of the things (we do) for our youth would not be possible."

Council member Mary Phelan asked Husmann what the Coalition's budget consists of. Husmann said many of their funds flow through ASAC, of which she is an employee. ASAC is their fiscal agent.

"Our Coalition budget is pretty darn small," she said. "It depends on how much money we make with fundraisers and those things. $25,000 to $30,000 is really all ours. We have a small grant for one more year for stopping underage drinking. That's $50,000 each year."

Erin Erickson with the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority (WMA) is seeking $6,060, which is $1.50 per capita.

"Since I've came on board (in 2021), we've had a series of grants that I've written and received," shared Erickson. "The biggest one that we received is the $250,000 grant from the DNR to implement a cover crop initiative."

The WMA partnered with Practical Farmers of Iowa on this program to offer $40 an acre to under-served farmers who live in the watershed. This is a three-year grant, which started in 2024 and ends in 2026. Right now in Jones County, roughly 400 acres are being used with this initiative.

"We paid out a little bit over $34,000 in a cost-share to farmers who are putting in cover crops on their land. It's well-received across the entire watershed," Erickson said.

Another project was working with the University of Iowa and installing hydro-sensors throughout the watershed. This project was funded by UI through grants received from Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

"We were lucky enough to receive one hydro-sensor in each of our counties in the Maquoketa watershed. This will help in determining flood resistance and drought tolerance."

The WMA also received a $15,000 grant for operation and maintenance of the stream sensor. Every 15 minutes, real-time data from the sensor is uploaded to the UI flood webpage.

Jones County Economic Development (JCED) Director Derek Lumsden shared about all of the projects in Monticello and across the county he's tackled in the last year. They are asking for $15,000, as well as free use of office space and utilities, which is equivalent to about $4,000.

Two big projects JCED has completed in Monticello are rehabilitation of the former Compadres building on W. First Street, which is now home to The Market at the Tap.

"After a couple of millions of dollars, now that building is a functional business and back on the tax rolls. It's no longer an eye sore or a nuisance," said Lumsden. "You can do successful development and rehabilitation in a downtown area, especially when a lot of people said that building should just come down. As fun as pocket parks are, you can't have them on every other block."

JCED also brought a house into Monticello at the corner of N. Chestnut Street and W. Sixth Street. This was a joint effort with the City of Monticello and the Monticello Development Corporation.

"Housing continues to be one of the top concerns of some of our businesses," Lumsden noted. "We've also worked with the city to access your low-to-moderate income set-aside that you get through TIF housing projects. We're hoping to partner with our housing and urban development money from the federal government, if they finally decide to release it to us."

Other projects include countywide fiber installation, business retention and recruitment, the Jones County Business Lab, and more.

The Monticello Fire Department requested $2,600 to help with the purchase of fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration.

JETS requested $1,500 to help with the cost of transportation vehicles.

Lisa Tallman, director of Jones County Senior Dining, requested $4,838.

"The program depends on a wide variety of funding to provide meals to all of the seniors in Jones County who need our services," Tallman said. "Although we're under the county umbrella, our program is essentially a non-profit that is not mandated, but is vital to enable seniors to remain in their homes longer and to have a safe place to socialize with others."

The federal funding Senior Dining receives covers only a third of their expenses. Any funding shortfalls have been covered by the county.

"The rest is made up of contributions from the seniors we serve, donations, fundraisers, the cities we serve, and the county we serve. With that help, we can give local seniors a nutritious daily meal."

Tallman expects to serve 10,000 meals in Monticello for FY26. That includes 7,000 home-delivered meals and 3,000 congregate meals.

Kaileen Weaver with Jones County Tourism Association (JCTA) requested $1,212, plus 4 percent of the city's Hotel/Motel Tax.

"As a non-profit organization, we rely on the communities, as well as the county, for funding," she said.

Weaver said her big goal in the year since she was hired as the director, has been to promote each and every community in Jones County.

"My main goal was to emphasize Jones County as a whole, no matter how big or small the community," she said.

She's been quite active on JCTA's Facebook page and updating their website.

Megan Beaman, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) director, was hired last June. Their request was $10,000 to help further their tourism efforts.

"One big area of improvement we've identified is the gateway signage on Highway 151," she said of the tan signs near the city yard waste site and the Amber Road exit. "They have a lot of words on them. They're not super engaging for drivers when they drive by.

"We would like to update those signs to reflect the vibrant personality that Monticello has to attract more tourism that way," Beaman continued. "This will hopefully create a more positive experience and have more returning visitors as they come back to Monticello."

Monticello, IA Main Street Director Brian Wolken noted that their group's request of $40,000 would also be used for signage, but for wayfinding signs throughout Monticello's downtown.

He said they've met with three different signage companies.

"The key when you come to a community, and I think it really stands out, is when their signage is the same when you're going from the highway to the downtown, when they all work together," said Wolken. "It's a lot easier to navigate. It's no small task to work on this project, but it's a lot of fun."

The rough estimates are $10,000 for the design of the signs and about $250,000 for implementation.

"That's communitywide, from Highway 151 south to 38 north,' explained Wolken. "That's a complete comprehensive plan. We're hoping to value-engineer that because that's an awfully big number. That's definitely a top priority for us in the coming year."

Phelan was confused by the chamber's request, asking why both MACC and Main Street were seeking funding for signage projects.

"From my understanding," clarified Beaman, "Main Street is going to focus on the downtown wayfinding signage. We're focusing on the two signs outside of town on 151."

"It feels like we're giving $50,000 to a Main Street effort," Phelan said.

Wolken noted that the chamber has been the owner of those two highway signs for many years.

"They were put up when the bypass went up," he said. "They were put up as a chamber project. It's signs that they've owned and managed over the years.

"They'll (the chamber) will be included in the branding and design," continued Wolken. "That's not a decision that any small group is going to make. There's going to be quite a bit of input on what the final signs will look like."

There is $85,000 in the city's budget to cover these funding requests from outside organizations. These nine requests total just over $84,000.

The council did not take any action on the nine funding requests, choosing to wait until their next meeting on Monday, April 7.