Non-profits Family Council, Keep Wishin’ address local needs

Heather Weers, coordinator of the Jones County Family Council and director of the new countywide non-profit Keep Wishin', met with the Jones County Supervisors on Jan. 31 to offer an update on her services and request funding for Fiscal Year 2024.

Regarding the Family Council, Weers requested $5,500 from the county.

The Family Council works alongside Jones County CPPC (Community Partnerships for Protecting Children), which is also led by Weers.

The organization receives $20,000 a year in federal funding, which goes to support Weers' part-time position.

The Family Council is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

Both CPPC and the Family share the same board of directors.

The programs they offer would not be possible without private donations and grants.

The back-to-school supply drive serves kids in preschool through high school.

Every May, the Family Council updates and distributes a countywide resource guide for families.

"Law enforcement agencies and schools use it a lot," noted Weers. "We also hand it out with the school supplies."

Coats For Kids is a partnership with KCRG-TV9 News. Weers explained she contacts the school districts to see how many winter coats might be needed throughout the districts. In Jones County, 249 coats were requested; KCRG supplied 210 of those coats.

The supervisors asked Weers how that deficit was made up.

"We have Equal Opportunity Funds that are requested through schools," she said. "We give $100 per kid."

Weers said schools can request the funds for a wide variety of use.

"We do receive a lot of requests for coats. I received an email this morning about a kid without a winter coat, hat, and gloves.

"The schools can request anything of need," she continued. "We always have requests coming in to support kids while in school."

Some of those requests include: covering the cost of driver's education, Valentine's Day cards for elementary students, socks and shoes, covering the cost of medications, covering the cost of materials for industrial tech class, school registration fees, etc.

CPPC also maintains an emergency fund for families.

The Family Council assists and helps plan the annual Shop with a Cop event in December. In 2022, they served 62 middle schoolers throughout Jones County, spending $125 each.

"The (school) counselors choose the kids," Weers said of the selection process. "The law enforcement and kids really enjoy it."

Weers also praised Sherri Hunt with Cedar/Jones ECI for her efforts with Shop with a Cop.

Holiday Hugs is geared toward homeless youth in Jones County. Each one receives a $100 Walmart gift card and personal hygiene products as a gift during the holidays.

"We had 25 in Jones County," Weers said of just this past Christmas. "We had 27 in 2021." The 2022 figure included three in the Monticello school district, 13 in Anamosa, and nine within the Midland district.

"Even one (homeless youth) is too many," commented Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Weers refers to the State of Iowa's definition of a homeless student… "Individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence; and includes one or more of the following: Children and youth who are sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or similar reason."

Weers shared an email with the supervisors that she received from a school counselor, noting that Holiday Hugs made a huge difference in a particular youth's life.

"$100 is not a lot in the grand scheme of things," Weers said, "but it makes a heck of a difference to some kids."

The Family Council also provides high school graduation parties and gifts for youth age 18 who are aging out of the foster care system. Weers said they typically spend about $250 per youth.

"It depends on the number of kids, which determines our budget," she said.

Every April, the Family Council promotes Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"We work a lot with many community partners," Weers said of the work she does.

Weers recently started and kicked off her new non-profit Keep Wishin'. This organization grants wishes for the elderly population living within care centers or who are on hospice.

Weers worked with the nursing homes, assisted living centers, Above & Beyond, and other hospice services throughout Jones County to receive and grant wishes.

"Those wishes are directed to me from the nurses," she said.

She also works with JETS to provide transportation, at a cost.

Weers requested $5,000 from the county to help carry out these wishes.

On Feb. 1, the very first wish was granted for a woman wanting to buy a book at Barnes & Noble and buy Hot Wheel cars at a second-hand store.

"It was that simple; we take going to Barnes & Noble for granted," said Weers.

Weers informed the board that she went through a lawyer for all of the legal paperwork associated with establishing a non-profit, setting by-laws, and tax ID number.

Keep Wishin' grants two types of wishes: Simple and Living Life. A simple wish is just as it sounds, a request for clothing, furniture, etc. Living Life might be a request to go fishing, to go to the fair, ride in a tractor, or a plane ride. They also do something special for a veteran when he/she has a wish request.

Weers said her by-laws and guidelines can change, but right now, no wishes are granted once the person passes away. Due to JETS operating hours, wishes are carried out Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless private transportation is provided. She also works within a 150-mile radius to fulfill the wish.

Weers said Keep Wishin' is so new that she is unsure of the annual budget.

"Our first wish cost very little," she said.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Weers if she considered reaching out to Heritage Agency on Aging for funding assistance. Weers said she communicated with someone with Heritage via email and was told they do not directly help nursing home residents.