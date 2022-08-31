Null passes pest control business onto local brothers

In 1986, John Null purchased Blade Pest Control from former owner, Steve Ehrismann. Seventeen years ago, John’s son, Joel Null, took over as owner/operator.

Now, the locally-owned business will remain local in the hands of brothers Jake and Josh Heinsius, of Olin.

At one time, Blade Pest Control was a franchise. Joel said his father wanted to incorporate it as a single business and sole entity.

When Joel was in junior high, he took on an apprenticeship through Monticello High School where he could earn credit in a particular trade. He chose pest control. After graduating, Joel took the state exam and boards to be able to operate the business.

“I gained a lot of new customers and expanded the business more,” he said of coming in as a young, new owner. “And over the years, I’ve retained a lot of those customers.”

Blade specialized in residential, commercial/warehouse, and agricultural (rodent control) spraying.

About 10 years ago, Joel’s wife, Jennie, bought him a home-brew beer kit for Christmas, and the fun started there…

“I fell in love with it,” he said of a hobby that has now turned into a career. “I’ve always liked cooking and sharing what I make with people.”

He described his wife’s gift as the best and worst because it requires a lot of his time, and now prompted a career change. Joel said it went from a hobby to his passion.

Three years ago, in 2019, he started working for Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville. He started out tending bar nights and weekends.

The job came about after his wife saw the brewery had an opening.

“She knew I was passionate about this and wanted to earn some extra money,” he said.

Come October, Joel will be their full-time assistant brewer.

“I couldn’t pass it up,” he said.

As of Sept. 1, Jake Heinsius will become owner of Blade Pest Control, with his brother, Josh, the face of the operation.

In 2019, Jake started his own business: Jake’s Custom Applicating. His focus was primarily outdoor insect control and lawn care/weed control.

Since he went into business, Jake and Joel’s paths have crossed numerous times. With one focusing on pest control indoors and the other outdoors, they found themselves at the same client’s home, sharing customers, or giving one another referrals.

In addition to serving local customers in and around Jones County, Jake also has customers in Cedar Rapids and North Liberty. Some of his unique jobs include weed control for the Iowa National Guard, golf courses, campgrounds, and football fields.

“There’s nothing better than a good-looking lawn,” boasted Jake.

Josh helped his brother over the years with mowing work. After working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for seven years, he chose a different path.

“I wanted to have the freedom to go into business for myself,” Josh said.

Both Jake and Joel saw their businesses increase dramatically during and following COVID after people were homebound for so long. Jake said people started spending their stimulus money on their yards and gardens.

“They were spending so much time outside; they wanted to have nice yards,” he said.

Both brothers are self-taught in their craft, licensed and insured.

The business will now be known as Blade Pest Management.

“I’m spending about six weeks training with Joel before I’m on my own,” said Josh. “I want people to put a face to the name.”

The two have been going to appointments together as Joel shows Josh the ropes into the fall. Joel also offered to remain on-call for a year should the Heinsiuses need any assistance.

“We want a longer training period,” said Joel. “But Josh is picking it up quickly.”

Joel said the decision to sell his family business was not made lightly. He talked with his dad about his venture beforehand.

“He understood,” Joel said. “I’ve known Jake for a couple of years now and I like how he does business with a small-town feel.”

He said he did not want to sell to just anyone, especially a big-box company.

“I like how Jake treats his customers like they’re an extension of his friends and family.”

Joel said he’s acquired thousands of customers over the years.

“I want them to know and feel as though I’m leaving them in good hands,” he offered.

The transition has been quite smooth, as the contact information (email and phone number) for Blade will remain the same. Jake does plan to set up a Facebook page.

After Joel made the announcement of his intentions to sell the business on Facebook on Aug. 10, it blew up with messages of congratulations, well wishes, and others glad to see the business continue.

“People are sad to see Joel go,” commented Josh. “We want to make the transition as easy as possible.”

“We provide a high-quality service and take pride in what we do,” added Jake. “I’m confident Josh will hold up the same high standards.”

Joel said he feels good knowing the Heinsiuses will continue to grow the business while maintaining the strong customer base.

“I know I am leaving the community in good hands,” Joel said.

Both Blade Pest Management and Jake’s Custom Applicating will remain in operation as separate businesses.