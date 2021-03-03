O’Reilly Car Show held in memory of Ralph Muller

This year marked the 52nd anniversary of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Custom Car Show in Monticello. This year’s event took place Feb. 27 and 28 at the Berndes Center, and was held in memory of founder Ralph Muller, who passed away in December 2020. His brothers, Galen and Tom, kept the show going this year…

Owners of winning entries received Muller Brothers Trophies and Citizens State Bank cash awards. Entries came from Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Rod Category

First place: Darryl Sandhurst, Avoca, Minn., 1938 Chevy Coupe; second place: Mike Green, Arthur, Ill., 1937 Ford Roadster; third place: John Ryken, New Sharon, Iowa, 1933 Chevy Coupe; fourth place: Dave Lupella, White Lake, Wis., 1934 Ford Sedan.

Custom Category

First place: Natalie Olsen, LaVista, Neb., 1950 Mercury Coupe; second place: Tom Chandler, Elkader, Iowa, 1953 Maverick Sportster; third place: Lee Schulte, Norway, Iowa, 1955 Chevy Sedan; fourth place: Brian Willis, Farley, Iowa, 1958 Chevy Sedan.

Machine Category

First place: John Schiavone, Beecher, Ill., 1969 Chevy Camaro; second place: Duane Holst, Durant, Iowa, 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS396; third place: Rex Hamdorf, Hiawatha, Iowa, 1970 Plymouth Road Runner; fourth place: Stephen Cole, Galena, Ill., 1998 Pontiac Trans Am.

Pickup Category

First place: Phil Prater, Centerville, Iowa, 1940 Chevy Pickup; second place: Quintin Rottering, Webster City, Iowa, 1940 Ford Pickup; third place: Jesse Coltrain, Kiron, Iowa, 2001 Chevy S-10 Pickup; fourth place: Bill Kraus, Hopkinton, Iowa, 1933 Ford Pickup.

Competition Category

First place: John Panko, Fremont, Neb., 1932 Bantam Roadster; second place: Dan Bergquist, Burlington, Iowa, 2019 Maxim Sprint Car; third place: Les Robertson, Hannibal, Mo., 1940 Willys Coupe; fourth place: Rick Kerper, Cascade, Iowa, 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt.

Motorcycle Category

First place: Blake Steil, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2005 Special Construction Shopper; second place: Will Burton, Anamosa, Iowa, 2005 Yamaha Road Star Chopper; third place: Al Steil, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2002 Iron Horse Texas Chopper; fourth place: Ryan Haar, Oelwein, Iowa, 2003 Hellbound Steel Chopper.

Best Paint

Phil Prater, Centerville, Iowa, 1940 Chevy Pickup.

Best Interior

Yogi Somerville, Monticello, Iowa, 1956 Chevy Sedan.

Best Engine

Ed Tillrock, Schaumburg, Ill., 1929 Dodge Sport Coupe.

Best Display

John Schiavone, Beecher, Ill., 1969 Chevy Sportster.

People’s Choice

Tom Chandler, Elkader, Iowa, 1953 Maverick Sportster.

People’s Choice Motorcycle

Peter O’Gallagher, Erin, Wis., 1934 Motorcycle with sidecar.