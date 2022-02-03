O’Reilly Custom Car Show announces entry winners

KCRG-TV9 presented the 53rd Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Customer Car Show last weekend (Feb. 26 and 27), at the Monticello Berndes Center in Monticello, Iowa. Owners of winning entries received McAllister Electrical Services Trophies and Citizens State Bank cash awards.

Entries came from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and New York.

Rod Category

First place, Loren Barske, Antigo, Wis., 1929 Dodge Coupe; second place, David Dvorak, Swisher, Iowa, 1940 Chevy Coupe; third place, Steeter Hidy, Batavia, Iowa, 1923 Ford T-roadster; fourth place, Duane Errett, Harlan, Iowa, 1936 Chevy Coupe.

Custom Category

First place, Brad Mrstik, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 1957 Chevy Sedan; second place, Quintin Rottering, Webster City, Iowa, 1950 Mercury Sedan; third place, Todd Julen, Stillwater, Minn., 1960 Volkswagen; fourth place, Shelli Jo Wilcox, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 1955 Oldsmobile Hardtop.

Machine Category

First place, Rick Baumgart, Swisher, Iowa, 1970, Chevy Camaro; second place, Dean Fowler, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 1967 Chevy Nova Sedan; third place, Bob Ewald, Marseilles, Ill., 1971 Dodge Demon; fourth place, Randy Krnac, Plainfield, Ill., 1969 Chevy Camaro.

Pickup Category

First place, Dan Kirby, Alburnett, Iowa, 1937 Ford Pickup; second place, Ronnie Allen, Hallsville, Mo., 1972 Chevy C10 Pickup; third place, Kelly Gardner, Pella, Iowa, 1968 Chevy C10 Pickup; fourth place, Rob Cunico, Hampshire, Ill., 1935 Ford Factory Five Pickup.

Competition Category

First place, Byron Burnham, Lincoln, Neb., 1975 Chevy Vega; second place, Tanner Allen, Lisbon, Iowa, 2019 Hyper Midget; third place, Wayne Briggs, Sr., Weaver, Iowa, 1954 Chevy Corvette; fourth place, Larry Miller, Albia, Iowa, 1949 Austin Sedan.

Motorcycle Category

First place, Chuck Comp, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2018 Harley Davidson Customer Chopper; second place, Sean Ervin, East Moline, Ill., 2015 Harley Davidson Road King; third place, Kevin Felske, Davenport, Iowa, 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide; fourth place, Dustin Moneypenny, Monticello, Iowa, 2008 Harley Davidson Street Glide.

Best Paint

Dan Kirby, Alburnett, Iowa, 1937 Ford Pickup.

Best Interior

Brad Mrstik, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 1957 Chevy Sedan.

Best Engine

Jack Hovick, Elmwood, Neb., 1975 Chevy Cosworth Vega.

Best Display

Chuck Comp, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2018 Harley Davidson Customer Chopper.

People’s Choice

Loren Barske, Antigo, Wis., 1929 Dodge Coupe.

People’s Choice Motorcycle

Chuck Comp, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2018 Harley Davidson Customer Chopper.