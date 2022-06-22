Offerman sees highs and lows in 28 years with MCSD

After 28 years of working for the Monticello Community School District as the night custodian, Ron Offerman had decided to retire.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the facility and staff throughout the high school and district,” praised Offerman. “So many faces have come and gone over the years.”

During his years with the district, Offerman has seen three different high school principals and five or six superintendents.

Offerman mainly worked within the high school building. He started out working in the old middle school/high school.

“I worked in the old building for my first four years,” he recalled. “At that time, the community was working on getting a new high school.”

When the new high school was built, he transferred to that facility.

There has typically always been a night custodian in both the high school middle school, working 3 to 11:30 p.m. (The hours change during the summer.) Offerman assumes the district has plans to replace him.

Despite being dedicated to the high school, Offerman has worked in every building of the district at one time or another over the years.

“When the new middle school was constructed, we all committed time to that,” he said of the custodial staff helping to clean the new school for the start of a new school year in a new building.

As the night custodian, it was Offerman’s job to keep the general school environment clean for the students and staff. This included cleaning the floors, vacuuming the rooms, and taking on small-scale repairs as needed.

“In the later years,” Offerman said, “I got more involved in building maintenance. I enjoy doing a variety of different jobs, and embraced it all. I needed to switch things up from the mundane.”

Over the years, Offerman has seen lots of positives and negatives as far as the MCSD is concerned. COVID was one of the lows.

“COVID added to our cleaning schedule,” he said. “We sanitized more frequently prior to what had been done. We all did our fair share of cleaning during that time period to mitigate any concerns.”

Offerman said everyone who worked for the school district felt the impact of the pandemic the last couple of years.

“No one was excluded from the effects of COVID and taking extra precautions. It was a big demand for all involved. It definitely added a lot to everyone’s plate.”

During Offerman’s tenure, he’s had the pleasure of seeing the MCSD grow. Not only did the district build a new high school, but a new middle school as well.

“And now they’re working on other new facilities,” he said in terms of a central campus for all grade levels.

He also saw the sports complex built.

“I’ve been here for the highs and lows in the athletic arena,” he said of so many sports going to State. “They’ve made it to the playoffs on a consistent basis; it’s fun to see that. Sports has quite a following here.”

Offerman praised the fact that the MCSD has seen so many great, positive changes in the last almost-30 years.

“It’s unusual to see that many improvements in one (school) district. There is certainly a lot of community support.”

At one time, Offerman wasn’t the only member of his family to work for the MCSD. His niece, Jill Dobel, was a former middle school band director here.

Offerman said there was “a multitude” of reasons that led to his retirement. Other than being ready to step down, he’d been working on his feet for roughly 40 years.

“It’s something I thought about the last couple of years,” he said.

It was also round this time that he added to his district duties by obtaining his CDL license to drive a school bus.

“There was a problem getting enough bis drivers,” he said of the after-effects from the pandemic.

Offerman expects he’ll become a substitute bus driver when needed, as well as work on some much-needed projects at home. He also wants to do some traveling in his retirement.