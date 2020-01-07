Old Dubuque Road intersection closes Aug. 3

It’s official. The intersection of Highway 151 and Old Dubuque Road will close to all traffic on Aug. 3.

The Jones County Supervisors made the closure date official during their June 23 board meeting, after hearing from County Engineer Derek Snead, Assistant Engineer Todd Postel, and Sheriff Greg Graver.

Snead said a safety committee meeting was held the week prior with county and Anamosa city officials. The decision was made to coordinate the closing of the intersection with the DOT, who will be providing a steel gate and barricades for the occasion.

“The gate will be constructed perpendicular to Old Dubuque Road with the ability to open in an emergency situation,” noted Snead.

The barricades will be placed throughout the west turning lane that leads to Old Dubuque, spaced a couple hundred feet apart.

Prior to the closing, electronic traffic control signs will be erected on Highway 151 warning traffic of the pending closure.

“We want to make everyone aware or the situation,” said Snead.

The Aug. 3 closure was facilitated because of the need to close the dangerous intersection before the start of the school year.

“It’s in everyone’s best interested,” continued Snead.

With the west side closing, the east side (130th Street) and highway median will remain open.

Graver said things are progressing, as the Anamosa City Council voted during their recent council meeting to enter into an engineering contract at a cost of $100,000. The city plans to pursue an alternative to the Old Dubuque intersection.

“They’re moving the ball forward,” Graver said.

Both Graver and Snead said if the county and city doesn’t do something sooner rather than later, the DOT would come in on their own accord and eliminate the median altogether.

“That would affect both the east and west sides,” warned Graver.

Postel agreed with Graver, saying it’s possible the DOT would take control.

“This (action) lets us control it viruses someone else decides what happens,” Postel said.

Having heard from many in the public regarding the closure, Graver said he feels the county and Anamosa are meeting everyone’s concerns by closing Old Dubuque.

Snead said with what the DOT is providing in terms of road-closure equipment/signs, it comes at no cost to the county.

Following the board’s vote to proceed with an Aug. 3 closure, Supervisor Joe Oswald asked what would happen if the City of Anamosa did not support the closure at this time.

“That’s plan B,” said Snead.

“Then the DOT might come in and pursue closing the median if there’s no local support,” added Graver. “That’ll stop the accidents on both sides (of the highway) and fixes the problem.”