Old Dubuque/151 project not expected to impact fair traffic

County Engineer Derek Snead offered an update on the Old Dubuque Road/Highway 151/Circle Drive project.

This is a joint project between the City of Anamosa and the Iowa DOT.

A pre-construction meeting was held a couple of weeks ago. Snead said the late start date on the Highway 151 portion of the project is the first week of August.

“It could start anytime between now and then.”

During the June 20 board meeting, Snead offered detail on the project. The DOT plans to improve and straighten out the alignment of the curve, and bring the highway closer to the east.

“The Circle Drive connection has progressed a lot in the last few weeks,” Snead added of work to the north of Anamosa Middle School.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked if excess traffic during fair week, July 16-23, would be an issue with the project.

“With Highway 1 down, it could get very interesting,” noted Swisher.

Snead said the project calls for “crossovers.”

“They might keep the regular flow of traffic going northbound and reduce southbound,” offered Snead. “It also might not start until just after the fair, too.”

In other county business:

• Cedar/Jones ECI (Early Childhood Iowa) Director Sherri Hunt presented a Facilities Use Agreement for the Anamosa Family Resource Center.

Decat, CPPC (Community Partnership for Protecting Children), and ECI all have office space within the Anamosa Community Schools.

“We renew the agreement every year,” Hunt said. “There is no money involved.”

Jones County holds the employer of record of these organizations.

• The board approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Transit Purchase of Service Contract with ECICOG for JETS’ services.

• The board approved the hiring of Janet Gutwiler as a part-time Senior Dining cook, effective July 5, at a rate of $16.25 an hour.

• County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board of a water leak from the jail on July 4. It occurred in an unoccupied jail cell, which is why the leak went unnoticed for a long portion of time. Some ceiling tiles fell in the County Attorney’s Office.

“There was minimal damage,” Hein said.

• Snead said Secondary Road crews were busy working on shouldering projects throughout the county.